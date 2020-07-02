Filmmaker seeks cast members for short film

BEMIDJI -- Writer and director Ava Carpentier is seeking cast members from Bemidji and the surrounding area for a short film she plans to make in Bemidji this summer.

The film will be based on a true story of two budding teenagers from across the tracks in Bemidji, who find comfort in curious places in the summer of 1972, a release said.

The actors do not need to have prior experience. Carpentier is looking for a female age 14-16 of Ojibwe ancestry, a female elder age 60-80 of Ojibwe ancestry, and male age 15-17 of Scandinavian ancestry.

She is also looking for crew workers, a director of photography, line producer, production designer, wardrobe hair and makeup, sound production, boom operator, craft service and editing.

According to the release, this is a non-paying and non-union opportunity, but those who participate will receive film credit and/or a demo reel.

If interested, call Ava at (818) 584-6220.

Headwaters to hold Suzuki Jump Start Camp

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a Suzuki Jump Start Camp from 9 a.m. to noon, July 6-10, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The camp introduces participants to violin and teaches beginning skills using the Suzuki method, and is for children with no prior music experience. The camp will use Suzuki's "Mother Tongue" approach to teach music that builds on the principles of language acquisition, a release said.

Violin rental for children and adults is included in the program courtesy of Schmitt Music Company. The class is open to those ages 4-18, no playing experience needed. The cost to attend is $90 per participant.

For more information or to register, contact Headwaters Music & Arts at (218) 444-5606 or headwatersmusicandarts.org/camp.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold virtual recital

BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, July 8.

This next recital will feature the Bemidji Brass Quintet.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

Headwaters to hold Musical Theater Camp

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a week-long Musical Theater Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-24, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Directed by Kari Ekhoff and assistant director Renae Spangler this camp prepares participants to take part in community theater or school productions by exposing them to the entire process of musical theater, including character development, set construction and working off-script for a final public performance.

The cost is $160 per participant. The class is meant for ages 8-15 and no playing experience is needed. Each day has breaks for built in lunches, games, art activities and team building challenges.

For more information, email diamond.knispel@headwatersmusicandarts.org or call (218) 833-3865.