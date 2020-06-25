BEMIDJI -- It has been a busy month of rallies and protests, along with some fun outdoor activities and the welcoming of summer. As the weather warmed and people -- and animals -- began to venture out after months of quarantine, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were there to capture it all.
This large cluster of showy lady's slippers is situated along the southwest end of Movil Lake on Kermit and Sandy Bensen’s land in Bemidji. They were in full bloom on Thursday morning, June 25. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A rally attendee holds up their fist at an anti-racism demonstration hosted by BSU's Black Student Union on June 6 in Paul Bunyan Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A pair of mallard ducks walk along a dock on the southwest end of Movil Lake on Thursday morning, June 25 in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A rainbow shows up over Lake Bemidji on June 11 and disappears behind a Bemidji water tower. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Michaela Garbow holds up her artwork of George Floyd during an anti-racism demonstration on May 30 in Paul Bunyan Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A pair of trumpeter swans with their seven cygnets swim in a body of water along the Blue Ox Trail on Thursday, June 25. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)