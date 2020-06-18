Headwaters to hold Suzuki Jump Start Camp

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a Suzuki Jump Start Camp from 9 a.m. to noon, July 6-10, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The camp introduces participants to violin and teaches beginning skills using the Suzuki method, and is for children with no prior music experience. The camp will use Suzuki's "Mother Tongue" approach to teach music that builds on the principles of language acquisition, a release said.

Violin rental for children and adults is included in the program courtesy of Schmitt Music Company. The class is open to those ages 4-18, no playing experience needed. The cost to attend is $90 per participant.

For more information or to register, contact Headwaters Music & Arts at (218) 444-5606 or headwatersmusicandarts.org/camp.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold virtual recital

BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, June 24.

This next recital will feature several organists at United Methodist Church. The performers are Sarah Carlson, organist at First Lutheran Church; Phil Hermann, recently moved to Washburn, N.D., but previously served as organist in several churches in the Bemidji area; Maddy Lawrence, organist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Laporte; Linda Wagner, music director at United Methodist Church; and Kenneth Wold, organist and choir director at Evangelical Free Church.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

SSFC seeks wool for community felting project



BEMIDJI -- The Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota is looking for donated wool for an upcoming community project: felting a traditional Mongolian Yurt using tapestry techniques.

The fleece does not need to be washed, but it should be free of debris. If possible, staple length should be less than 3 ½ inches. All wool must be received by July 2.

Donated wool will be added to a pool of different local wool fibers. The wool will be sorted and processed into sheets of wool fibers that will be felted during a community workshop into hard-wearing felts used to cover and insulate a traditional Mongolian Yurt, a release said.

The workshop will be held in conjunction with artist and shepherdess Linda Johnson-Morke and artist Deborah McQueen Coder, who will teach those in attendance felting techniques used by nomadic Mongolian people and will showcase felted tapestry methods.

The interior felts will showcase a flat map of Minnesota made from roving where each person donating wool for this project can put their location and participants can have their initials in felt, the release said.

The workshop will be held Aug. 31 to Sept. 11, in Bemidji and will be free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 24.

For more information, contact SSFC at sustainablesheep@gmail.com or (218) 657-2502. To be added to the mailing list for updates, visit www.sheepcommunity.com/donating-wool-for-yurt-project.html