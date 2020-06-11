SSFC seeks wool for community felting project

BEMIDJI -- The Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota is looking for donated wool for an upcoming community project: felting a traditional Mongolian Yurt using tapestry techniques.

The fleece does not need to be washed, but it should be free of debris. If possible, staple length should be less than 3 ½ inches. All wool must be received by July 2.

Donated wool will be added to a pool of different local wool fibers. The wool will be sorted and processed into sheets of wool fibers that will be felted during a community workshop into hard-wearing felts used to cover and insulate a traditional Mongolian Yurt, a release said.

The workshop will be held in conjunction with artist and shepherdess Linda Johnson-Morke and artist Deborah McQueen Coder, who will teach those in attendance felting techniques used by nomadic Mongolian people and will showcase felted tapestry methods.

The interior felts will showcase a flat map of Minnesota made from roving where each person donating wool for this project can put their location and participants can have their initials in felt, the release said.

The workshop will be held Aug. 31 to Sept. 11, in Bemidji and will be free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 24.

For more information, contact SSFC at sustainablesheep@gmail.com or (218) 657-2502. To be added to the mailing list for updates, visit www.sheepcommunity.com/donating-wool-for-yurt-project.html

Region 2 Arts Council to host Arts Leaders' Gathering Hour

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council is hosting a virtual 'Arts Leaders' Gathering Hour' at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, on Zoom.

Their hope is to facilitate social connections and creative possibilities during these times of limited physical connection. This session offers the opportunity to convene, share ideas, connect, network and hope to simply be inspired and feel supported by each other.

Zoom meetings can be accessed by phone or computer. Visit r2arts.org to register.

For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold virtual recital

BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, June 17.

The third recital will feature Stacy Crystal on piano. Crystal is the church musician for First Presbyterian Church.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

Big River Continuum continues with local artists

BEMIDJI -- The Big River Continuum, a collaborative exchange program intended to cultivate cultural connections among communities of the Mississippi River from the Headwaters to the Delta, will continue with indigenous artists Karen Goulet from White Earth Nation and the Bemidji area, and Monique Verdin from Louisiana’s United Houma Nation and Delta region.

While Goulet's "My Misi-Ziibi Detour" virtual spring residency has officially been completed, the BRC has asked the artists to develop new "tributaries" of expression and creative work. Verdin was able to complete her Headwaters residency last fall. Goulet's Delta exchange period has yet to be rescheduled, a release said.

The Big River Continuum project will continue to develop over the course of two years after which the project will be shared in 2021 as an exhibition at the Watermark Art Center.