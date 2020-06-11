BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council is hosting a virtual 'Arts Leaders' Gathering Hour' at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, on Zoom.

Their hope is to facilitate social connections and creative possibilities during these times of limited physical connection. This session offers the opportunity to convene, share ideas, connect, network and hope to simply be inspired and feel supported by each other.

Zoom meetings can be accessed by phone or computer. Visit Register here to participate.

For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.