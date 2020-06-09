BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council will host an Artists’ Gathering Hour via Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, to facilitate social connections and creative possibilities during these times of limited physical connection, a release said.

Their hope is to encourage and inspire conversations between artists, and support artists to convene, share ideas, connect and network or to simply be inspired and feel supported by each other, the release said.

Zoom meetings can be accessed by phone or computer. Register here to participate.

For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.