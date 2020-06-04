BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council board of directors recently awarded $23,058 through the Arts Access Grants for small towns. This grant is designed to support the creation, production and presentation of high quality arts activities in towns with a population of less than 2,000.
Granted activities must display a commitment to reaching wider audiences through providing new and/or expanded arts programming to residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties.
Grant recipients include:
- Clear Waters Life Center, with locations in Clearbrook and Gonvick, was awarded $5,670 to offer a series of afternoon and evening arts classes in a variety of mediums.
- Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $6,000 to produce a puppet presentation based on a traditional Anishinaabe story about the spirit of fever, Megissogwon, which is defeated by Nanabozho and the Woodpecker.
- The Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota was awarded $5,958 to provide a learning workshop on tapestry felting to create a usable traditional Mongolian yurt.
- Mask and Rose Women’s Theater Collective of Puposky was awarded $5,430 to host Sister Song, a concert of well-established female musical artists that also showcases up and coming female musicians.