BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts has extended the deadline to enter the Bemidji Sings! competition to June 30.

Bemidji Sings! is a vocal competition celebrating the talents of youth and adults who live, work or attend school in Bemidji. Singers who are interested must register by June 30.

Age divisions are 13-20 and 21 and older. Rather than a live audition, contestants are asked to submit a video recording of their song for the judges to review. The contestants may perform without accompaniment, with recorded music, or even accompany themselves. Only individual contestants are eligible.

Once registered, organizers will send instructions for submitting video recordings, the submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. Judges will provide feedback via email within one week of submission. Up to seven contestants in each age category will be considered for the state-wide competition. Finalists will be announced on Friday, July 31.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, the Bemidji Sings! show will be held as a virtual celebration hosted by David Eichholz of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. The special guest will be April Aylesworth of Bemidji, the first-place winner at last year's statewide event. First place for each category is $500, second place is $100 and third place is $50.

The top two finalists in each age category will represent Bemidji at the statewide Minnesota Sings Vocal Competition on Sept. 26 and 27 in Woodbury, Minn.

Bemidji Sings! is sponsored by Headwaters Music and Arts with support from Supple Studios, David Eichholz of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, BSU, and Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

Sign up at headwatersmusicandarts.org/bemidji-sings-vocal-competition. For more information or to become a Bemidji Sings! sponsor, contact Headwaters at (218) 444-5606 or email tricia.andrews@headwatersmusicandarts.org.