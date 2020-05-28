BEMIDJI --May was a month full of momentous occasions. A pandemic couldn't hold Bemidjians back from celebrating the fishing season opener, graduations, honoring service members and viewing beautiful sunsets. Each day held something special, and Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were there to capture these special moments.
Anglers fish Lake Bemidji at dawn on Saturday, May 9, for Minnesota’s fishing opener. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bill Batchelder of Bemidji Woolen Mills greets members of the Paddling to Persevere group as they arrive at the shoreline along Paul Bunyan Park on Sunday, May 19, during their stop in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Cousins Grady and Bryce Jewett, and Tyler Dukrin ride in the back of Nathan Jewett’s truck as they help place flags on lamp posts on Thursday, May 21, in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Emma Kingbird dances toward the end of the Red Lake Nation College graduation ceremony around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in Red Lake. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Class of 2020 graduate Abby Kieson tears up as she’s driven through Bemidji High School's graduation procession on Saturday, May 23. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A boat heads out from the Mississippi River on to Lake Bemidji on Wednesday evening, May 27, as the sun sets over the lake. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)