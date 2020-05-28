Watermark members shows on display June 5

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will display work by local artists during the upcoming Members Show, which opens on June 5 and continues through Aug. 23, in the Kaul Gallery, visible through the windows at Watermark.

"The Members Show is just one of the ways we express gratitude for those who support Watermark throughout the year. It’s a great way to connect with them and share their passion for art – whether they create it or collect it," Watermark Executive Director, Lori Forshee-Donnay, said in a release.

Members are asked to submit pieces of their own work or from their collections to be juried for this annual exhibit. Featured at this year's Members Show will be a variety of mediums: from paintings and photography to textiles, wood and more. In addition, a drawing for a $300 Watermark gift card will be held at the opening of the exhibit. The winner must be a current member at the $150 Contributor Level to be eligible.

A virtual exhibit will be released to coincide with the show opening.

Virtual display opening: Watermark Art Center will host "Invisible Valley" by photographer John Pearson starting on Friday, June 5. The exhibit will be on display through July 31, and presents a selection from hundreds of photos Pearson gathered as he explored towns, fields and wild places surrounding the Red River Valley of Minnesota and North Dakota, a release said.

Behind the subject matter lie his abiding interests in the formal qualities of texture, composition and light. Pearson uses a polymer photogravure printmaking technique that allows him to combine his interests in photography and printmaking, the release said.

Virtual exhibits, experiences and education can be viewed online at watermarkartcenter.org. Watermark continues to offer online exhibits, free tutorials, and Stay Home Craft Kits, which are for sale online.

Watermark is currently closed to the public and is in the process of developing plans and procedures to safely reopen. Anyone interested in becoming a Watermark member, full information regarding benefits and membership levels are available at watermarkartcenter.org. Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570.

Upcoming events at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North has a variety of events planned for the month of June, including an artist showcase, art classes, and welcoming in new members. All events will be held at Gallery North, located at 310 Fourth St. NW.

Art classes: Gallery North member Maureen O’Brien will teach an acrylic painting class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, titled “Nest of Baby Robins." Students will paint a nest of baby robins on an 11” x 14” canvas.

O’Brien will also teach a second acrylic painting class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, titled “Baby Raccoon." Students will paint a baby raccoon peeking out of a textured tree hole on an 11” x 14” canvas.

The instructor will provide paints, brushes, and the canvases needed for each class. Class sizes are limited, and the cost for each is $50. Pay in advance to reserve a space, checks should be made out to Maureen O’Brien.

First Friday reception: Showcase artist Marion Caroline will be featured during the First Friday reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5. Marion holds a bachelor's degree in art and was a local middle school teacher for ten years. Her artwork includes watercolors, acrylics, oils and paintings on feathers. She is best known for her Equine Art. Gallery North member and painter Elaine Netland will also be featured.

New member: The gallery will introduce their newest member, Curtis Olson, during the reception on June 5. Olson has been making custom made knives since 1978. He makes full tapered tang hunting knives, usually with blades no longer than four inches. He also makes folding knives and knives of Damascus steel which he makes using his forge and hydraulic press. Olson believes that knife-making is an artistic activity limited only by the imagination of the maker. It is his hope that they will be used in the field, on the campground or in the home, the release said.

Creative Cafe: A creative cafe event is set from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, taught by Mary Morton and Jamie Lee. Two activity options will be available, attendees can make one or both, all materials are provided. Classes are geared to those age 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, call (218) 444-9813 or visit, gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Headwaters to hold finger painting workshop

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a two-day finger painting and color theory course led by local artist and teacher Alice Blessing from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Participants will learn to mix the whole spectrum using the primary colors, as well as how white and black affect hues and mixtures. Throughout the workshops, participants will learn basic ideas and theories about art, painting, materials and composition.

The workshops are for ages 16 and older. All supplies are provided but participants will need to plan their own meals. There are limited spots available, so those interested are asked to register by June 5.

The cost to attend is $50 per participant with scholarships available. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Big River Continuum continues with local artists

BEMIDJI -- The Big River Continuum, a collaborative exchange program intended to cultivate cultural connections among communities of the Mississippi River from the Headwaters to the Delta, will continue with indigenous artists Karen Goulet from White Earth Nation and the Bemidji area, and Monique Verdin from Louisiana’s United Houma Nation and Delta region.

While Goulet's "My Misi-Ziibi Detour" virtual spring residency has officially been completed, the BRC has asked the artists to develop new "tributaries" of expression and creative work. Verdin was able to complete her Headwaters residency last fall. Goulet's Delta exchange period has yet to be rescheduled, a release said.

The Big River Continuum project will continue to develop over the course of two years after which the project will be shared in 2021 as an exhibition at the Watermark Art Center.