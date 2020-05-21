BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will kick off the first in a series of Unified Arts Workshops with a finger painting course led by local artist and teacher Alice Blessing from 9:30 a.m to noon on Monday, June 8, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The class will cover the basics of color mixing and finger-paint application, including adaptations for people with cognitive and physical disabilities. With a goal to try finger-painting, meet new people and have fun, students will focus on painting a bird in this hands-on painting class, a release said.

The workshop is for adults of all abilities and accommodations will be made for differing abilities. There are limited spots available so people are asked to register by May 29. The cost to attend is $10 per participant with scholarships available. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.