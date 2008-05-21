BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a virtual Meet the Artist event featuring photographer R.J. Kern at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, on Instagram Live.

Kern will do a walk-through of his exhibit "The Unchosen Ones" and discuss his unique framing system for his large photo-canvas prints, and talk about the “Artist Support Pledge” program he recently participated in, a release said.

Anyone with questions can send them as a direct message to Watermark’s Instagram account in advance or during the event and their name will be entered into a drawing to win a copy of Kern's book “The Sheep and Goats,” which is valued at $45.

More information about the event, go to watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.