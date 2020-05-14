BEMIDJI -- As part of the Spring Makers Series, Watermark Art Center now has "Stay Home Craft Kits" and online tutorials available for children and families.

Accompanied with access to video tutorials developed by Education Director Jill Oakes, the ready-to-ship kits are perfect for an in-home "studio" day, a release said.

Three different kit types are currently available: Geometric cork coaster set, potted wool felt succulents, and kid's beaded word bracelet. Kits are limited and member discounts will apply, the release said.

Visit watermarkartcenter.org to view all art class tutorials and virtual exhibits. For more information, call (218) 444-7570.