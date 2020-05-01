The AAI Fellowship is made possible by the support of the McKnight Foundation, and aims to assist the region’s most talented Native American artists in their work by awarding financial support to fund creative time and/or arts experiences, and thanks to additional funding from the Five Wings Arts Council, Region 2 was able to secure an additional fellowship this year, a release said.

Region 2 Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellow: Duane "Dewey" Goodwin of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe is a sculpture artist residing in Beltrami County. Goodwin has a long history as an artist and arts educator who includes carving, painting and bead work. His art is a reflective vision of who he is, inspired by his Anishinaabe heritage. His approach to carving is a basic method taught to him by renown sculptor, Allan Houser, during his studies at the Institute of American Indian Arts. Goodwin’s sculptures reflect his connection and passion for the animals, birds and Native American images Inspired by his own heritage. His artistic approach begins at times with a dream that greatly influences and shapes his work, the release said. Goodwin plans to use his Fellowship award to support a solo-artist exhibit of his work, commissioned by the Sioux Plains Indian Museum in Rapid City, South Dakota during the summer of 2020.

Region 2/Five Wings Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellow: Nedahness Rose Greene of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is an arts photographer residing in Cass County. Greene is self-taught and has grown her artistic abilities through years of dedicated practice. Her photography is her passion. Greene pushes herself to extend beyond the limits of picture-taking, using her eyes to scan the landscape's curves and shapes that bring to life her artistic vision. Her keen artistic perspective can motivate by stirring emotions captured by stories that lie beneath the image. She is a proud member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Her culture and heritage is the foundation of everything she does, the release said. Greene plans to use her Fellowship award to support herself professionally to become competitive with other photographers across the state and nation, and pay for professional development to further her career as an indigenous artist in the film industry.

These awards are for Native American artists residing in Minnesota’s Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Lake of the Woods, Becker, Roseau, Cass, and Itasca counties.