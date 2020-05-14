BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors recently granted $66,908 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds to arts organizations, schools and non-profit institutions and organizations for the creation and production of arts activity that will benefit community members residing in Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties.

The following community programs received funds:

Bemidji Community Theater was awarded $6,000 to produce "The Music Man."

City of Bemidji Park and Recreation Department was awarded $6,000 to host BCT Jr., a theater day camp for youth, in partnership with Bemidji Community Theater.

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra was awarded $6,000 to host a concert featuring guest artist Roger McVey, Piano performing Brahms "Piano Concerto No. 2," Bach's "Toccata in D Minor," and Mussorgsky's "Night on Bald Mountain."

Headwaters Music and Arts of Bemidji was awarded $4,922 to establish a jam band program for area youth.

Bemidji High School was awarded $3,200 to hire artist Wesley May to work with students in designing and constructing a new school mural with Ojibwe/Anishinaabe cultural relevance.

Bemidji State University’s Music Department was awarded $420 to assist the Bemidji Concert Series in hosting the Chinook Winds for a series of community concerts and masterclasses.

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $4,526 to hire Swedish Dalmålning (Kurbits) Painter Pieper Fleck Bloomquist, Watercolor Artist David R Smith, and Sami Bracelet Artist Michelle Hanevold to teach arts workshops.

Clearbrook-Gonvick Community Education was awarded $2,704 to hire Global Multi-Instrumentalist Todd Green to provide classes and a public performance.

Heartland Arts of Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to hire an artist and her crew to complete a new mural on the side of a downtown business at a highly visible location.

Northern Light Opera Company of Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to produce the George and Ira Gershwin 1931 musical, "Of Thee I Sing."

Nemeth Art Center in Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to produce a five-person, multimedia group show with targeted youth and adult programming to accompany the exhibition.

Heartland Arts of Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to sponsor Art Leap, a driving tour of artists' studios and other cultural destinations.

Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center was awarded $5.990 to hire teaching artists to provide art classes with new techniques and media that are adapted for use with IDD, MI and Senior participants culminating in a public mural.

Lake of the Woods Art Guild in Baudette was awarded $3,136 to host a workshop instructed by Master Traditional Artist Jessica Gokey in the art of native beadwork design and execution.