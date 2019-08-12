BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council will hold a Minnesota Arts Town Hall to discuss the next phase of recovery and stability for the Minnesota arts community.

There will be a meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 29, for arts and cultural organizations and a second meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, for artists and creative workers.

These events will have representatives from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the forum of Regional Arts Councils, Springboard for the Arts, Arts Midwest, Minnesota Theater Alliance, Minnesota Presenters Network, City of Minneapolis Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy and Minnesota Citizens for the Arts present to listen, and as time allows bring the community answers during this session or through subsequent communications, a release said.

Registration is required for both meetings.

For the Wednesday, April 29 meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqce6rqzIiGdKPTuEN6SM3fLpmPG9MFVB0. For the Thursday, April 30 meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkce6vrjkjHt2oUGgq1sQHOxDtDLA8ALoC.

It is anticipated that attendance will be larger than the time available, so not all attendees will have an opportunity to speak. Therefore, for anyone who would like to speak, note this in your registration. Organizers will send a confirmation to those on the speaker list ahead of the web meeting, allotting two minutes per speaker.

Speakers will be selected based on order of registration, with discretion of the event moderators to adjust the speaker list to ensure a broad diversity in speakers.

For more information or with questions, call (218) 751-5447.