BEMIDJI -- As social distancing becomes our new normal, many are spending even more time outdoors than usual, including Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught. They spent April capturing some of the amazing views Bemidji has to offer, and a few cute critters along the way.
A chipmunk sits on a rock at the point along Lake Bemidji in Diamond Point Park on Thursday, April 23. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A red-breasted merganser dips his neck into the water showing a courtship display on Thursday, April 23, on the south end of Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Clouds reflect in the water along the melting shoreline of Lake Bemidji in Diamond Point Park on Thursday, April 23. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Anglers take to Lake Bemidji for some fishing in late April. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A red-winged blackbird ruffles its feathers in a marsh area near the south end of Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)