BEMIDJI -- The First City of Arts Studio Cruise has been canceled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Studio Cruise steering committee chair Dave Towley made the announcement Monday. The event, which was due to return after a two-year hiatus, was scheduled for Oct. 16-18.

"We do not make this decision lightly as we understand that for many artists the event could bring in much needed income," the announcement said, "but we also know that if the virus does resurge we would be asking people to come into close proximity to one another in studios which would benefit neither the public nor the artists themselves."

Applications and refunds will be made to artists who have applied for this year's event.