Marion Caroline to teach ‘Winter Wonderland’

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North member Marion Caroline is set to teach a water painting/mixed media class titled, "Winter Wonderland" from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30, at Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW. Participants will paint a pair of cardinals or a chickadee in the snowy pines. Students will complete and mat a 16” x 20” watercolor painting. All materials will be provided and beginners are welcome. The cost is $50 for the class. Class size is limited. To reserve a space, pay the $50 class fee in advance, checks should be made out to Marion Caroline. For more information, call Gallery North at (218) 444-9813.

Headwaters Music and Arts closed to the public through March 27

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will be closed to the public through March 27. Administration staff will follow up on phone and email inquiries on a daily basis. One-on-one music instruction will continue as scheduled and will primarily take place via online platforms. Headwaters events as well as their after-school art clubs, pottery classes, open pottery, and chess program will not be held for the duration of the closure. For updates or for more information, Headwaters Music and Arts staff can be reached at info@headwatersmusicandarts.org or (218) 444-5606.

Bemidji Sings! makes a call for vocalists

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts invites amateur singers to take part in Bemidji Sings!, a vocal competition celebrating the talents of youth and adults who live, work or attend school in Bemidji.

Singers interested must register to audition by May 27. Auditions are set for Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Age divisions are 13-20 and 21 and over. Singers will perform one song during the auditions and will be evaluated based on their vocal skills, presentation skills, audience response and judge's overall impression. Only individual contestants are eligible. No additional instruments may be used.

Up to seven singers from each age division will be chosen to perform at the Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Bemidji State. First place for each category is $500, second place is $100 and third place is $50. The top two finalists in each age category will represent Bemidji at the statewide Minnesota Sings Vocal Competition on Sept. 26 and 27 in Woodbury, Minn.

Bemidji Sings! is sponsored by Headwaters Music and Arts with support from Supple Studios, David Eichholz of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, BSU, and Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

To register for auditions, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org. For more information or to become a Bemidji Sings! sponsor, contact Headwaters at (218) 444.5606 or email tricia.andrews@headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,001 in grants

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors awarded $18,001 to individual artists from within the five-county region on Feb. 10. The grants provide financial assistance to artists in any arts discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist residing in the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen.

The winners included:

Charles Alberti of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to create a retrospective chat book representing six decades of his art to distribute to museums, galleries and art publications.

Gillian Bedford of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to purchase materials and supplies to produce paintings and frame them for exhibition and sale at galleries and art shows.

Tawnee Corning of Bagley was awarded $1,997 to create a series of 12 mixed media works exploring pregnancy and motherhood.

Annette Drewes of Bemidji was awarded $1,000 to develop “Wild Rice Voices,” a series of six podcasts based on her book “Shattering Seeds.”

Jason Ewert of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to attend a three-day course to receive FAA certification to pilot a drone for use in his filmmaking.

Jim Gallagher of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to attend the 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival in Chicago.

Joseph Holt of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to purchase a microphone for his home studio to better produce and record original music.

Tanya Miller of Park Rapids was awarded $1,502 for editorial coaching to ready her manuscript for publication.

Eric Olson of Bemidji was awarded $1,502 to bring John Gilbert, professor of violin at Texas Tech University, to Bemidji for a public performance with Olson of a duo violin recital and to offer a master class at Olson's private violin studio.

Chuck Weygand of Akeley was awarded $2,000 to create and display wooden artworks including unique wooden bowls crafted from sustainable trees native to Minnesota.

Arts Access Grants for Small Towns are open

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council and the Legacy Fund have opened the Arts Access Grants for Small Towns. They are open specifically to organizations located in towns with a population under 2,000.

Eligible organizations include non-profits, public and charter schools, community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor. Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component, and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties. Maximum award is $6,000. Application deadline is Wednesday, April 15. For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447, toll-free at (800) 275-5447 or email at staff@r2arts.org .

4-Direction Development in search of artists



BEMIDJI -- 4-Directions Development has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to host a new art festival called, "The Bemidji Anishinaabe Arts Expo, A Celebration of Indigenous Arts."

The festival is scheduled to debut on July 9-10, 2021. The event will be marketed nationwide, according to a release. The committee consists of the core partners, art organizations, local artists and community members. They are actively searching for artists and community members to be a part of this project and serve on the committee. They are also looking for experienced artists to serve as mentors to new and upcoming artists.

The project will choose a group of 12 Native artists to receive training, technical assistance and access to financial support to prepare for participation with various art events to expand their market. For more information, contact Rhiannnon Barrett, NEA Lead Coordinator at (218) 210-0125 or rbarrett@4directionsrl.org .

Artists sought for 2020 Studio Cruise



BEMIDJI -- After a two-year hiatus, the First City of Arts Studio Cruise will return in 2020 for its 11th year, featuring artists in the Bemidji area. This year’s event will be held Oct. 16-18. Applications are now being taken from artists with studios within a 40-mile radius of Bemidji.

The Studio Cruise is a working studio event which provides an opportunity for artists to invite the public into their studios to showcase their work.

An early bird discount is available for artists whose applications are postmarked by April 1. The early bird artist participation fee is $125. Applications postmarked between April 2 and April 15 will have an artist participation fee of $150. All applications also include a $10 non-refundable jury fee.

Interested artists are encouraged to apply by completing the Studio Cruise application available online at the Watermark Art Center’s website, https://watermarkartcenter.org .

Artists who create their work within a 40-mile radius of Bemidji but who may not have a studio accessible to visitors can apply to be a guest artist at a qualifying host studio location.

Questions may be directed to Kathy Towley by phone at (218) 333-3547 or (612) 219-3394 or by email at dtowley@paulbunyan.net .

Watermark to host Yarn Dyeing class

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold Yarn Dyeing With Álainn Yarns for Watermark's Artisan Series from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Learn to recognize different dyeing techniques, how to use professional acid dyes and how to create a watercolor effect, a release said. One skein of sport weight yarn is included. Additional skeins will be available to purchase and dye on site if time allows. Adults only. Cost is $65 per person.