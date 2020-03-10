BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center announced Thursday that their networking and panel discussion, "Making Their Mark - Women Artists in Rural Midwest Communities," is cancelled for Saturday, March 14. The event will be rescheduled and the new date announced when determined. The art center will be open as usual from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program is inspired by the #5WomenArtists social media movement and challenge put forth by the National Museum of Women in the Arts for National Women's History Month, a release said.

Watermark is known for presenting the work of women in the arts as independent and group show exhibitors, as well as those who commission work in Shop 505, the release said. As an arts institution situated in a rural Midwest community, Watermark consistently strives to ensure women are well-represented in contrast to the art world’s gender imbalance, the release said.