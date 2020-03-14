Bemidji Sings! makes a call for vocalists

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts invites amateur singers to take part in Bemidji Sings!, a vocal competition celebrating the talents of youth and adults who live, work or attend school in Bemidji.

Singers interested must register to audition by May 27. Auditions are set for Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Age divisions are 13-20 and 21 and over. Singers will perform one song during the auditions and will be evaluated based on their vocal skills, presentation skills, audience response and judge's overall impression. Only individual contestants are eligible. No additional instruments may be used.

Up to seven singers from each age division will be chosen to perform at the Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Bemidji State. First place for each category is $500, second place is $100 and third place is $50. The top two finalists in each age category will represent Bemidji at the statewide Minnesota Sings Vocal Competition on Sept. 26 and 27 in Woodbury, Minn.

Bemidji Sings! is sponsored by Headwaters Music and Arts with support from Supple Studios, David Eichholz of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, BSU, and Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

To register for auditions, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org. For more information or to become a Bemidji Sings! sponsor, contact Headwaters at (218) 444.5606 or email tricia.andrews@headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,001 in grants

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors awarded $18,001 to individual artists from within the five-county region on Feb. 10. The grants provide financial assistance to artists in any arts discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist residing in the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen.

The winners included:

Charles Alberti of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to create a retrospective chat book representing six decades of his art to distribute to museums, galleries and art publications.

Gillian Bedford of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to purchase materials and supplies to produce paintings and frame them for exhibition and sale at galleries and art shows.

Tawnee Corning of Bagley was awarded $1,997 to create a series of 12 mixed media works exploring pregnancy and motherhood.

Annette Drewes of Bemidji was awarded $1,000 to develop “Wild Rice Voices,” a series of six podcasts based on her book “Shattering Seeds.”

Jason Ewert of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to attend a three-day course to receive FAA certification to pilot a drone for use in his filmmaking.

Jim Gallagher of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to attend the 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival in Chicago.

Joseph Holt of Bemidji was awarded $2,000 to purchase a microphone for his home studio to better produce and record original music.

Tanya Miller of Park Rapids was awarded $1,502 for editorial coaching to ready her manuscript for publication.

Eric Olson of Bemidji was awarded $1,502 to bring John Gilbert, professor of violin at Texas Tech University, to Bemidji for a public performance with Olson of a duo violin recital and to offer a master class at Olson's private violin studio.

Chuck Weygand of Akeley was awarded $2,000 to create and display wooden artworks including unique wooden bowls crafted from sustainable trees native to Minnesota.

Arts Access Grants for Small Towns are open

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council and the Legacy Fund have opened the Arts Access Grants for Small Towns. They are open specifically to organizations located in towns with a population under 2,000.

Eligible organizations include non-profits, public and charter schools, community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor. Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component, and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties. Maximum award is $6,000. Application deadline is Wednesday, April 15. For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447, toll-free at (800) 275-5447 or email at staff@r2arts.org .

Artist fellowship information session canceled

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council announced on Friday that the Jerome Foundation’s Program Officer Lann Briel has been canceled. The event was to be held at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, to share information about the Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship.

The two-year, $50,000 flexible fellowship is open to early career artists in all artistic disciplines. Fellows must be residents of Minnesota or the five boroughs of New York City. The deadline to apply is May 6.

Headwaters to host ‘Jam Band’

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is set to host Headwaters Jam Band. It is a four-week program exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning April 7 through April 28, in the Headwaters East Studio, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The program is for students, ages 13 to 18, who have years of experience with their particular instrument. The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer with 20 years of experience playing in bands and writing songsa release said.

Jay will teach the group how to use their senses and intuition to identify and apply patterns, rhythm, scales and phrasing to compose and improvise. Participants will learn how to play in a group setting with a band and how to fit into the mix as an individual with their instrument.

The cost is $75. Those who are interested can fill out the interest form on the Headwaters website or call the office at (218) 444-5606. The registration deadline is March 31.

4-Direction Development in search of artists

BEMIDJI -- 4-Directions Development has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to host a new art festival called, "The Bemidji Anishinaabe Arts Expo, A Celebration of Indigenous Arts."

The festival is scheduled to debut on July 9-10, 2021. The event will be marketed nationwide, according to a release. The committee consists of the core partners, art organizations, local artists and community members. They are actively searching for artists and community members to be a part of this project and serve on the committee. They are also looking for experienced artists to serve as mentors to new and upcoming artists.

The project will choose a group of 12 Native artists to receive training, technical assistance and access to financial support to prepare for participation with various art events to expand their market. For more information, contact Rhiannnon Barrett, NEA Lead Coordinator at (218) 210-0125 or rbarrett@4directionsrl.org .

Watermark plans acrylic painting class

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a Second Saturday Kids Art Class on abstract acrylic painting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the Watermark Education Studio. Participants will tour the BSU gallery exhibit “Other Dimensions,” featuring paintings by artist Natalia Himmirska, for inspiration, then head into the studio and create their own, a release said.

During this class, painters will explore the qualities of acrylic paint, various ways to apply paint, texture additives and color mixing. Children will leave with a finished 11-by-14 painting on canvas. The class is intended for those ages 6 and older. Register and pay online at www.watermarkartcenter.org. The cost is $15 per child for nonmembers or $12 per member. Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Alberti to teach upcoming classes at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Charles Alberti will teach two upcoming courses in the classroom at Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW. Both classes run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch breaks. All materials will be provided.

Painting Various Atmospheres on March 18: Participants will learn some painting techniques to create various atmospheres to emit emotion.

Painting with a Palette Knife on March 21: Participants will learn various painting techniques using a variety of palette knives.

Classes are limited to eight participants ages 13 and older. To reserve a space, $50 must be paid in advance. Checks can be made out to Charles Alberti and can be dropped off or mailed to Gallery North, c/o Charles Alberti, 310 Fourth St. NW. For questions, call Gallery North at (218) 444-9813 or email calberti45@hotmail.com.

Headwaters to host Unified Arts workshop

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host their first Unified Arts workshop with a finger painting course from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The class will cover the basics of color mixing and finger paint application, including adaptations for people with cognitive and physical disabilities, a release said. The morning workshop will be led by local artist and teacher Alice Blessing. She is known for her finger-painted portraits of people and animals, and has taught painting, drawing, and color theory classes at BSU.

The workshop is for adults of all abilities and accommodations will be made for differing abilities. There are limited spots available, register by Friday, March 27. The cost is $10 per participant with scholarships available. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Aleksiev paintings now on display at Talley Gallery

BEMIDJI -- Paintings will be on display from Nickolay Aleksiev through Friday, March 27 at BSU’s Talley Gallery. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Aleksiev is an associate professor of books and printed graphics at the National Academy of Art in Sofia, Bulgaria. The exhibition, titled “The Flight of Imagination,” is a collection of works that reflect Aleksiev’s career as an international artist.

His works are owned by The National Art Gallery, as well as by galleries and private collectors in Bulgaria and abroad, a release said. His work has been exhibited in Bulgaria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, France, Greece, Cyprus and more. For more information, call Laura Goliaszewski at (218) 755-3737.

Watermark postpones networking, panel discussion



BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center announced Thursday that their networking and panel discussion, "Making Their Mark - Women Artists in Rural Midwest Communities," is cancelled for Saturday, March 14. The event will be rescheduled and the new date announced when determined. The art center will be open as usual from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program is inspired by the #5WomenArtists social media movement and challenge put forth by the National Museum of Women in the Arts for National Women's History Month, a release said.

Watermark is known for presenting the work of women in the arts as independent and group show exhibitors, as well as those who commission work in Shop 505, the release said. As an arts institution situated in a rural Midwest community, Watermark consistently strives to ensure women are well-represented in contrast to the art world’s gender imbalance, the release said.

The first hour is reserved for meet-and-greet networking opportunities with regional artists and arts organizations. There is no cost to attend. All the galleries and Shop 505 will be open to the public. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org .

Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants deadline extended

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts council has extended the deadline for applications for the Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship Program to March 15. The program is designed to assist the region’s most talented Native American artists in furthering and innovating their work by awarding substantial financial support to fund creative time and/or arts experiences that facilitate depth and advancement in their art form, a release said. The AAI Fellowship is made possible by support from the McKnight Foundation.

Application deadline extended to March 15 with an earliest start date of May 1. Maximum award of $5,000, the funds can be used for, but not limited to:

Exploring new directions or continuing work in progress

Production costs, materials or equipment.

Collaborative or community projects.

Travel, research or study to further art interests.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org . For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Rendon to present at HCLL

PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present “The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul” with Marcie Rendon from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at the Park Theater, 107 Main Ave. S. Rendon will discuss her writings and how her Ojibwe heritage has shaped her stories and life, a release said. Rendon is a community arts activist, supports other native artists, writers and creators to pursue their art, a release said. The program is free, open to the public and handicap accessible.

First City Dance to host fundraising dinner show

BEMIDJI -- First City Dance Studio will host their competition fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at The National Guard Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW. The event will include a spaghetti dinner, a dance show and silent auction. For more information, contact Lisa Beyer at (218) 751-5425.

Dave Cofell to perform at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host Dave Cofell from 6 to 8 p.m, on Saturday, March 28, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Cofell will perform a variety of styles on six and twelve-string guitars and banjo, from original folk and blues to old jazz standards and R&B cover tunes, a release said.

Cofell draws his inspiration from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, blues, jazz, country and classical music. His performances reveal a mixture of these genres interwoven with humor and wisdom accumulated during his formative years in Central Minnesota and tales of his life on the road, the release said. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 the day of the concert. There will be a cash bar courtesy of Brigid's Pub. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (218) 444-5606 or email info@headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Artists sought for 2020 Studio Cruise

BEMIDJI -- After a two-year hiatus, the First City of Arts Studio Cruise will return in 2020 for its 11th year, featuring artists in the Bemidji area. This year’s event will be held Oct. 16-18. Applications are now being taken from artists with studios within a 40-mile radius of Bemidji.

The Studio Cruise is a working studio event which provides an opportunity for artists to invite the public into their studios to showcase their work.

An early bird discount is available for artists whose applications are postmarked by April 1. The early bird artist participation fee is $125. Applications postmarked between April 2 and April 15 will have an artist participation fee of $150. All applications also include a $10 non-refundable jury fee.

Interested artists are encouraged to apply by completing the Studio Cruise application available online at the Watermark Art Center’s website, https://watermarkartcenter.org .

Artists who create their work within a 40-mile radius of Bemidji but who may not have a studio accessible to visitors can apply to be a guest artist at a qualifying host studio location.

Questions may be directed to Kathy Towley by phone at (218) 333-3547 or (612) 219-3394 or by email at dtowley@paulbunyan.net .

Watermark to host Yarn Dyeing class

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold Yarn Dyeing With Álainn Yarns for Watermark's Artisan Series from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Learn to recognize different dyeing techniques, how to use professional acid dyes and how to create a watercolor effect, a release said. One skein of sport weight yarn is included. Additional skeins will be available to purchase and dye on site if time allows. Adults only. Cost is $65 per person.

Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information and to register, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

Northern Minnesota Songwriters group to gather March 14

BEMIDJI -- The Northern Minnesota Songwriters group will gather from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at NLfx, 1319 Naylor Drive SE. The event is free and open to the community. Bringing a bag lunch is recommended.

The meeting topic will be notation software with discussion led by Vicki Morrison Goble. Anyone who has experience with notation software is also welcome to share what they know, a release said.

The Northern Minnesota Songwriters group meets quarterly and offers the opportunity for songwriters to socialize, learn, share songs and support each other while polishing their writing skills, the release said. Songwriters at all levels, from beginners to professionals, are invited. At every meeting each songwriter attending is offered an opportunity to share an original song and receive supportive feedback.

Those in attendance are asked to think about what areas of interest they would like to see addressed at future gatherings.

For more information, find Northern Minnesota Songwriters on Facebook, or contact Vicki at (218) 308-8611 or hpt.alto@gmail.com .

Spring Arts Access Grant applications available



BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council will now accept grant applications for their Arts Access Grant through March 15. The grant is open to non-profits, public and charter schools (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor, a release said.

These grants can support creation, production and presentation of high-quality arts activities, as well as projects that help overcome barriers to accessing high-quality arts activities, and projects that help instill the arts into the community and public life in the region, the release said.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component, and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

Application deadline is March 15, with the earliest project start date of May 20. Maximum award available is $6,000 with a 20% cash match required and 25% match on equipment purchases.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org. For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org.

Headwaters to offer music, art preschool classes

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host preschool programming through March 24. Mini Musician and Lil' Artist are both eight-session programs that will introduce preschoolers and their guardians to the very basics of music and art through fun, hands-on activities, a release said.

Mini Musician will be held from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday through March 23. The class will be led by experienced music teacher Leisa Bragg, and will be packed with singing, movement and dance. Children and adults will explore the building blocks of music together through play and experimentation, the release said.

Lil' Artist will be held from 3:15 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday through March 24. The program will be led by Diamond Knispel, and will be filled with fun and messy art projects that will introduce preschoolers to basic art concepts such as color and texture while exploring age-appropriate media, the release said.

Both programs take place at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Advance registration is required as there are a limited number of spots available. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $100 per child, or $90 for Headwaters members.

To register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Monroe Crossing to perform at fundraising event

BEMIDJI -- Bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, with 7 p.m. opening performances by No Rest for the Pickers and Julie and Bill Kaiser, at the Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave. NW. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets are $25, with all proceeds going to support Headwaters Music Program scholarships.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and heartfelt originals, a release said. Their airtight harmonies, razor sharp arrangements, and on-stage rapport make them audience favorites across the United States and Canada, the release said. The concert will highlight their most recent CD “Monroe Crossing Plays Classic Country” honoring country legends such as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.