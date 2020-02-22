New exhibits (reception times vary):

Gallery North will host Showcase Artist Alice LaCoursiere from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW. LaCoursiere’s oil paintings depict a variety of scenes from her travels throughout the country and in northern Minnesota, a release said. She began oil painting back in the late 1970s after learning from an oil painting class offered by the late Claudine Mattisen. She has been a member of the Northern Artists Association for 18 years, the release said. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Wild Hare Bistro & Coffeehouse will present “Perceptions of Nature,” new works by Bemidji painter Sarah Peterson with an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Her work will be on display through the month of April. Peterson will exhibit a series of heavily textured landscape oil paintings, drawing on her background in ceramic sculpture to create a three dimensional feel to her paintings, a release said. She taught drawing, painting and ceramics at the Creative Arts Studio in Fargo, N.D. before moving back to her hometown of Bemidji in 2005. She's enjoyed teaching after-school art classes at Red Lake Elementary, and also watercolor painting as a guest artist at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, the release said. Sarah is a member of the Leech Lake Art League, and enjoys showing her work at different venues around the Bemidji area. Wild Hare is located at 523 Minnesota Ave. For questions, call (218) 444-5282 or visit wildharebistro.com.

Watermark Art Center Watermark Art Center will hold an exhibit opening for artists Thomas Stillday and Vincent Morris from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artists talk at 6 p.m., on Friday, March 6, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. The exhibit is entitled “Wezhichigewaad,” which is an Ojibwe word meaning “makers.” The exhibit will be on display through May 30. Rooted in rich cultural history, lifelong bead artists Stillday of the Red Lake Nation and Morris of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, push traditional indigenous designs into new compositions and colors, a release said. While keeping the visual language fresh and contemporary, both honor the symbolism and knowledge learned from their elders, the release said. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit www.watermarkartcenter.org .



The Cabin Coffee House currently has work on display from local photographer Cheryl Windells. The Cabin is currently looking for more artwork to add to their display, and would like to hold pop-up art shows as they find more talented artists to support, a release said. The Cabin Coffee House and Café is located at 214 Third St. NW.

Headwaters Music and Arts celebrates the power of creativity with its group exhibit Headwaters Heroes. The show features the work from instructors and volunteers of Headwaters. Stop by Headwaters Recital Hall, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, during the month of March to see the work of Caleb Erickson, Beth Andrews, Tom Daly, Mary Therese, Gillian Bedford, Elizabeth Westlund and Diamond Knispel. There is no cost to visit and all are welcome. For more information, call (218) 444-5606.

Continuing exhibits:

Bemidji Public Library Art Wall will continue to host the work of Alice Lacoursiere through March. Lacoursiere's oil paintings depict a variety of scenes that she has taken photos of in her travels throughout the country and especially here in Northern Minnesota. For more information contact her at (218) 760-0296. The library is located at 509 America Ave. NW.

Neilson Place continues with the photography display of “Clicking Cousins” by Lily Hadrava and Andrea Martin. Hadrava's love of photography started in a high school art class using a 35 mm Minolta camera and black/white film. She now uses a digital camera capturing the beauty of family, friends and nature. She also enjoys painting with acrylics and teaching American Folk art painting and stenciling, a release said. Martin's travels throughout the country with her husband seeing the beauty in objects, animals and landscapes through her lens, the release said. Neilson Place is located on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne St. NW. For hours or more information, call (218) 751-0220 ext. 1.

First Lutheran Church will feature work by Eve Sumsky in the gathering area. As a fiber artist, Sumsky enjoys exploring the different techniques of basket weaving, the variety of materials that can be used, and the old styles of baskets made in the past. The title of Sumsky's show is “Ten of a Kind: A Study in Design and Weaving Techniques.” Her challenge with this exhibit was to make 10 baskets and alter only one design feature or technique with each consecutive basket, a release said. A series of Butch Holden’s paintings and intricate photography will be on display in Fellowship Hall. First Lutheran Church is located at 900 Bemidji Ave. N. The exhibits will be on display from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through March 27.