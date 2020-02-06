Sanford, Watermark to host ‘Art & Heart’ event

BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health and Watermark Art Center will host an “Art & Heart” event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

A Sanford Health cardiologist will share heart health tips and Watermark will engage with the attendees' creative sides with an artistic mosaic heart project constructed from glass and til, a release said. In addition, light appetizers and cocktails will be served and the galleries will be open. All participants will receive a voucher for a free heart screening provided by Sanford Health.

Space is limited and registration is required. The cost is $25 per person. To register for the event, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org . For more information, call (218) 444-7570.

Bemidji Public Library featured artist announced

BEMIDJI -- Alice Lacoursiere is the featured artist for February and March at the Bemidji Public Library. Lacoursiere’s oil paintings depict a variety of scenes she has taken photos of in her travels throughout the country and especially in northern Minnesota, a release said.

“I began oil painting back in the late 1970s from oil painting classes offered in our local Community Education by the late Claudine Mattisen,” Lacoursiere said in the release. “She was a gifted artist and well known that many will remember her works shown in local businesses as well as throughout the state."

Lacoursiere has been a member of the Northern Artists Association for about 18 years.

The library is located at 509 America Ave. NW. For more information, call (218) 751-3963.

Watermark to host fleece-knotted heart wreath class

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host a class on creating a fleece-knotted heart wreath from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

A variety of colors of fleece will be available to match any decor. Pre-register by Wednesday, Feb. 19, with the number of people in a group who plan to attend. Payment of $10 per person is due upon arrival. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Arrive by 2:30 p.m. to ensure project completion. For more information and to register, contact (218) 444-7570 or visit www.watermarkartcenter.org .

FCLAA seeks artists for Juried Art Show

FOSSTON -- The Fosston Community Library and Arts Association is calling all artists for the March Madness Juried Art Show set to be held in March. The entry fee is $10 per artist with a limit of one submission per artist. Pieces submitted will be displayed in the Sorenson Gallery during the month of March. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Feb. 27. To submit a piece, contact Michael McColl at mccoll.m@gmail.com, Jason Steinbrenner at jsteinbrenner@gmail.com, or Barbara Johnson at barbara@nwmnhra.org.

Submission forms can also be found at www.fclaa.org and in the Fosston Community Library and Arts Center lobby.

Headwaters to hold painting, pottery classes

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold two art classes on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Paint & Sip: Bring a friend and enjoy a glass of wine while creating a painting from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Area artist and teacher Diamond Knispel will walk participants through the steps of creating an original spring forest scene, offering tips and tricks throughout the event, a release said. No experience necessary to participate. There will be a cash bar on campus courtesy of Brigid’s Pub. Cost is $35 ($30 for Headwaters members) and all supplies are provided. Must be 21 or older to attend. Advance registration required. Find out more or register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/paint-sip .

Pottery & Pints: Attendees can come and enjoy a relaxing Saturday afternoon glazing pottery and drinking good brews from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., a release said. Headwaters Resident Potter Tom Daly will walk participants through the process of glazing two pottery pieces created by Daly, such as a beer mug or bowl. In between pieces everyone can try their hand at basic pottery techniques, a release said. There will be a cash bar courtesy of Brigid’s Pub. Cost is $45 ($40 for Headwaters members) and all supplies are provided. Must be 21 or older to attend. Advance registration required. Find out more or register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/pottery-pints .

Spring Arts Access Grant applications available

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council will now accept grant applications for their Arts Access Grant through March 15. The grant is open to non-profits, public and charter schools (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor, a release said.

These grants can support creation, production and presentation of high-quality arts activities, as well as projects that help overcome barriers to accessing high-quality arts activities, and projects that help instill the arts into the community and public life in the region, the release said.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component, and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

Application deadline is March 15, with the earliest project start date of May 20. Maximum award available is $6,000 with a 20% cash match required and 25% match on equipment purchases.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org. For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org.

Headwaters to host instructor showcase

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will celebrate the talents of their music instructors with an instructor showcase at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Headwaters will celebrate the power of creativity with this year's theme “Headwaters Heroes,” a release said. The informal music show includes raffle prizes, appetizers and an evening of blues, bluegrass, jazz, classical and contemporary music performed on guitar, banjo, violin, cello, piano, sax, trombone, and trumpet as well as vocals, the release said.

The event also celebrates the artists of Headwaters with a group art exhibit from instructors and volunteers on display. The public is invited to attend and encouraged to dress as their hero, the release said.

Admission is $5, with all funds going to the Headwaters scholarship fund. Tickets are available at (218) 444-5606 or https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Kind to present on Minnesota and the Vietnam War

BEMIDJI -- Minnesota history reenactor Arn Kind will present on the Vietnam War at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Kind will use video, music, drama, role-playing and living history experiences to help shed light on one of the most fascinating yet controversial eras, a release said.

'Warm Your Heart With A Little Art' class dates set

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a series of “Warm Your Heart With A Little Art” classes during the month of February. The classes are free to participants and are offered by local Gallery North artists. Classes include:

Feb 18: "Alcohol Ink" with artist Mary Morton will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

Feb. 20: "Poured Art 101" with artist Kathy Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will learn the basics. All supplies will be provided. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

Feb. 21: "Wood burning on a Feather" with artist Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will learn wood burning techniques to design a project out of basswood. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to seven students.

Feb. 25: "Snow Bird" with artist Marion Caroline will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will paint a chickadee with a variety of backgrounds. All materials will be provided.

Feb. 27: "Poured Pendant" with artist Kathy Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will create a unique pendant. All supplies will be provided. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

Feb. 28: "Carve a Wooden Puppy" with artist Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will learn wood carving techniques on how to carve a small puppy in basswood. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

To sign up for classes, visit Gallery North at 310 Fourth St. NW, or call (218) 444-9813.

Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants available

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council will accept applications for the Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship Program now through March 1. The program is designed to assist the region’s most talented Native American artists in furthering and innovating their work by awarding substantial financial support to fund creative time and/or arts experiences that facilitate depth and advancement in their art form, a release said.

Application deadline is March 1 and the earliest start date is May 1. The maximum award is $5,000. The funds can be used for, but not limited to:

Exploring new directions or continuing work in progress.

Production costs, materials or equipment.

Collaborative or community projects.

Travel, research or study to further art interests.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org . For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Headwaters to offer music, art preschool classes

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host preschool programming through March 24. Mini Musician and Lil' Artist are both eight-session programs that will introduce preschoolers and their guardians to the very basics of music and art through fun, hands-on activities, a release said.

Mini Musician will be held from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday through March 23. The class will be led by experienced music teacher Leisa Bragg, and will be packed with singing, movement and dance. Children and adults will explore the building blocks of music together through play and experimentation, the release said.

Lil' Artist will be held from 3:15 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday through March 24. The program will be led by Diamond Knispel, and will be filled with fun and messy art projects that will introduce preschoolers to basic art concepts such as color and texture while exploring age-appropriate media, the release said.

Both programs take place at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Advance registration is required as there are a limited number of spots available. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $100 per child, or $90 for Headwaters members.

To register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Monroe Crossing to perform at fundraising event

BEMIDJI -- Bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, with 7 p.m. opening performances by No Rest for the Pickers and Julie and Bill Kaiser, at the Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave. NW. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets are $25, with all proceeds going to support Headwaters Music Program scholarships.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and heartfelt originals, a release said. Their airtight harmonies, razor sharp arrangements, and on-stage rapport make them audience favorites across the United States and Canada, the release said. The concert will highlight their most recent CD “Monroe Crossing Plays Classic Country” honoring country legends such as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.