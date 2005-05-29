BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host a drop-in screen printing workshop from 3 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. in conjunction with the Fourth Annual Bemidji Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Walk set for Friday, Feb. 14.

The community is invited to come in and screen print their own bandana or other clothing item to wear in the walk. Participants are welcome to bring their own items for screen printing or use a bandana provided by the organizers. There is no charge for the workshop or bandana. Registration is not required. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to ensure completion of the project.