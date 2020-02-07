Headwaters to host instructor showcase

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will celebrate the talents of their music instructors with an instructor showcase at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Headwaters will celebrate the power of creativity with this year's theme “Headwaters Heroes,” a release said. The informal music show includes raffle prizes, appetizers and an evening of blues, bluegrass, jazz, classical and contemporary music performed on guitar, banjo, violin, cello, piano, sax, trombone, and trumpet as well as vocals, the release said.

The event also celebrates the artists of Headwaters with a group art exhibit from instructors and volunteers on display. The public is invited to attend and are encouraged to dress as their hero, the release said.

Admission is $5, with all funds going to the Headwaters scholarship fund. Tickets are available at (218) 444-5606 or https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Watermark to hold Valentine-inspired art workshop



BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a multi-project Valentine inspired workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Children will create several pieces of art from the heart for their special "someones." Open to ages 6 and older, cost is $12 per member child or $15 per non-member child. Register online at www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

Headwaters to host artists Valentine's sale

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host an arts sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The community is invited to come and check out silver, glass, rocks and clay, paintings and silks -- all skillfully crafted by local artists, a release said.

Stop by to purchase works from Hattie Peterson, Butch Holden, Diamond Knispel, Gillian Bedford and Mary Therese. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

'A Night of Mystery' with Barbara Schlichting set

BEMIDJI -- A “Night of Mystery” with Barbara Schlichting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Author Barbara Schlichting was born and raised in Minneapolis, where her First Ladies Mystery series is set, a release said. She now lives in Bemidji and has nine books in print, including her latest title, “The Broken Circle,” which was released in July 2019. Her author visit will include a live reading and book signing.

Kind to present on Minnesota and the Vietnam War

BEMIDJI -- Minnesota history reenactor Arn Kind will present on the Vietnam War at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Kind will use video, music, drama, role-playing and living history experiences to help shed light on one of the most fascinating yet controversial eras, a release said.

Eggers to hold s torytime, book signing

BEMIDJI -- John Eggers will read from his latest book, “Remember to Hug Your Grandma (and other important reminders for children),” at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Eggers has been an educator for 55 years while serving as a teacher, professor and administrator, a release said. He also has authored more than 20 books. Proceeds from the sale of the book will support the 100% graduation rate movement in Beltrami County.

'Warm Your Heart With A Little Art' class dates set

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a series of “Warm Your Heart With A Little Art” classes during the month of February. The classes are free to participants and are offered by local Gallery North artists. Classes include:

Feb 8: "Unicorn Spit" with artist Mary Morton will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

Feb. 13: “Sunset” acrylic painting with artist Maureen O’Brien will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Be sure to wear a painting shirt. Open to those ages 14 and older and limited to eight students.

Feb 18: "Alcohol Ink" with artist Mary Morton will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

Feb. 20: "Poured Art 101" with artist Kathy Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will learn the basics. All supplies will be provided. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

Feb. 21: "Wood burning on a Feather" with artist Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will learn wood burning techniques to design a project out of basswood. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to seven students.

Feb. 25: "Snow Bird" with artist Marion Caroline will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will paint a chickadee with a variety of backgrounds. All materials will be provided.

Feb. 27: "Poured Pendant" with artist Kathy Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will create a unique pendant. All supplies will be provided. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

Feb. 28: "Carve a Wooden Puppy" with artist Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will learn wood carving techniques on how to carve a small puppy in basswood. Open to those ages 12 and older and limited to 10 students.

To sign up for classes, visit Gallery North at 310 Fourth St. NW, or call (218) 444-9813.

Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants available

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council will accept applications for the Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship Program now through March 1. The program is designed to assist the region’s most talented Native American artists in furthering and innovating their work by awarding substantial financial support to fund creative time and/or arts experiences that facilitate depth and advancement in their art form, a release said.

Application deadline is March 1 and the earliest start date is May 1. The maximum award is $5,000. The funds can be used for, but not limited to:

Exploring new directions or continuing work in progress.

Production costs, materials or equipment.

Collaborative or community projects.

Travel, research or study to further art interests.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org . For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Headwaters to offer music, art preschool classes

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host preschool programming through through March 24. Mini Musician and Lil' Artist are both eight-session programs that will introduce preschoolers and their guardians to the very basics of music and art through fun, hands-on activities, a release said.

Mini Musician will be held from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday through March 23. The class will be led by experienced music teacher Leisa Bragg, and will be packed with singing, movement and dance. Children and adults will explore the building blocks of music together through play and experimentation, the release said.

Lil' Artist will be held from 3:15 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday through March 24. The program will be led by Diamond Knispel, and will be filled with fun and messy art projects that will introduce preschoolers to basic art concepts such as color and texture while exploring age-appropriate media, the release said.

Both programs take place at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Advance registration is required as there are a limited number of spots available. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $100 per child, or $90 for Headwaters members.

To register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Community Art Support grants available



BEMIDJI -- Community Art Support Grant applications are now available from the Region 2 Arts Council through Feb. 15.

Eligible arts organizations are physically located and have a legal address in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen County, have arts programming at the center of their mission, and have been providing arts programming to our Region 2 Arts Council communities for a minimum of two full years, a release said.

Grant award amounts are based on an applicant organization’s averaged expenses for the two completed fiscal years previous to the application deadline. Grants of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000 and $7,000 will be awarded for two consecutive years.

Payout of the second year of this grant award is contingent upon a completed and approved interim report (due Feb. 15, 2021), a renewed commitment to organizational growth and stability as evidenced in the original application, the release said.

Applications are due by 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Apply online at www.r2arts.org.

Monroe Crossing to perform at fundraising event

BEMIDJI -- Bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, with 7 p.m. opening performances by No Rest for the Pickers and Julie and Bill Kaiser, at the Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave. NW. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets are $25, with all proceeds going to support Headwaters Music Program scholarships.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and heartfelt originals, a release said. Their airtight harmonies, razor sharp arrangements, and on-stage rapport make them audience favorites across the United States and Canada, the release said. The concert will highlight their most recent CD “Monroe Crossing Plays Classic Country” honoring country legends such as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.

Tickets are available at Brigid's Pub or Headwaters Music and Arts, by calling (218) 444-5606 and online https://headwatersmusicandarts.org . Admission is open seating and advance ticket purchase is recommended. Businesses or individuals interested in being an event sponsor are asked to contact Headwaters Music and Arts.

'My Kid & Me' pottery class at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Art will hold a pottery class for parents and their children entitled “My Kid & Me,” led by resident potter Tom Daly. The classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Feb. 14.

Participants can create a variety of clay projects and learn clay and glaze techniques along the way. The course is for children in grades 1-5 and their parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair (Additional child or additional adult $75). Supplies, instruction and light supper meal provided. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit www.headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/my-kid-me-pottery .

Headwaters to offer after school art clubs



BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will offer after-school programs for all grades from January through May at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Young Artist Club will be held for children in grades K-2, each Tuesday, through May 5. This club is an introduction to formal art instruction, a release said. Participants will explore basic art concepts through crafty art projects using various art forms. The group will get a feel for how to do art with a large group in an art room setting, the release said. A small snack and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited to the first 12 participants. Cost is $250 ($240 if registered before Dec. 25).

Headwaters Art Club will be held for children in grades 3-6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through May 7. Participants will learn from guest artists, explore local art on field trips and prepare art exhibits, a release said. The goal is to provide an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere while offering high quality art instruction and mentorship, the release said. Early arrival supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. will be available for an additional fee. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).

Teen Art Club will be held for those in grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, through May 5. Teen Art Club is an opportunity for participants to explore art in a fun and supportive studio setting, a release said. Participants will start with the basics and create work at their own pace, exploring concepts and skills through different projects. The group will work with watercolor, acrylic, clay, drawing and more. Participants will prepare exhibits, meet local artists and learn from guest instructors. This fun and informal setting is perfect for students looking for mentorship to grow as an artist. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).