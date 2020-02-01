New exhibits (reception times vary):

First Lutheran Church will feature work by Eve Sumsky in the gathering area. As a fiber artist, Eve enjoys exploring the different techniques of basket weaving, the variety of materials that can be used, and the old styles of baskets made in the past. The title of Eve’s show is “Ten Of A Kind: a study in design and weaving techniques.” Her challenge with this exhibit was to make 10 baskets and alter only one design feature or technique with each consecutive basket, a release said. A series of Butch Holden’s paintings and intricate photography will be on display in Fellowship Hall. First Lutheran Church is located at 900 Bemidji Ave. N. The exhibits will be on display from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from Feb. 1 through March 27.

Rail River Folk School will host a "Sweetheart Art Sale" from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb 7. They will have 10 local artisans with a wide array of hand crafted items sale. Jewelry in all styles including sterling silver, contemporary and beaded, paintings in contemporary acrylic pours, and traditional Native American style, cards and more will be available, a release said. They are located at 303 Railroad St. SW. For questions or to be a part of the sale, call (218) 224-2622, ask for Sharon.

Gallery North will host Showcase Artist Ron Lyman during the First Friday reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. Ron went to college for illustration and drafting, but ended up working in the construction business. He joined several art groups and two of his paintings have won second place with the Artists of Minnesota show. Ron has worked in other mediums including air brush and watercolor, but his first love is oil painting, a release said. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com. or call (218) 444-9813.

Watermark Art Center will hold an opening reception for painter Paula Swenson and her exhibit “Looking for America" will be held on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, with an artist’s introduction by Swenson at 6 p.m. Her work, on display through March 28, is influenced by her travels across America. The symbolism she discovers during her travels inspires the narratives seen in her paintings. Free refreshments will be served. Also opening at Watermark Feb. 7 is “Other Dimensions” by Natalia Himmerska with the reception to be held at a later date. “Other Dimensions” is Himmirska’s retrospective exhibition, representing works executed during her “Minnesota Period” at BSU beginning in 2003. Her paintings and prints reflect her research into new media, which she introduced into the art curriculum at BSU to enhance her students’ scope in the painting and graphics disciplines, a release said. “Other Dimensions” will be on display through April 24. No admission is required for access to the Watermark galleries or Shop 505. All the galleries are open during First Friday events. Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit www.watermarkartcenter.org.

Continuing exhibits:

Dunn Brothers will continue with their exhibit from Mike Thole through February. Thole has authored and illustrated two children’s books as well as collaborated with his friend Charles Grolla to finish his book "Binesi-Dibaajimowinan: Ojibwe Bird Stories" by providing illustrations. Dunn Brothers is located at 501 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Neilson Place continues with the photography display of “Clicking Cousins” by Lily Hadrava and Andrea Martin. Hadrava's love of photography started in a high school art class using a 35 mm Minolta camera and black/white film. She now uses a digital camera capturing the beauty of family, friends and nature. She also enjoys painting with acrylics and teaching American Folk art painting and stenciling, a release said. Martin's travels throughout the country with her husband seeing the beauty in objects, animals and landscapes through her lens, the release said.Neilson Place is located on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne St. NW. For hours or more information, call (218) 751-0220 ext. 1.

\Wild Hare Bistro & Coffeehouse continues through February with "Love, Minnesota," new works by Bemidji artist Malisa VanMaasdam. The exhibit includes 1950's inspired postcards featuring Minnesota outdoor activities. The Wild Hare is located at 523 Minnesota Ave. For more information, call (218) 444-5282 or visit wildharebistro.com.