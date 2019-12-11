Watermark to host family art gathering

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a Family Create Saturday art gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Adults and families are invited to drop in and build their own snowy wintry house, a release said. Various house styles and acrylic paint colors will be available. Arrive before 2:30 p.m. to ensure completion. No unattended children allowed. Cost is $10 per family. Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

Rendahl to release debut album

FOSSTON -- Singer and songwriter Michael Rendahl of Fosston will release his album “About Time” on Jan. 20 on all streaming services. His music, videos and more information can be found online at www.michaelrendahl.com .

Rendahl grew up in Fosston, where his passion for music began in the fields and forests that surrounded his northern home, a release said. Using the experiences of our individual existences, Rendahl’s debut album “About Time” captures what it means to be alive in a world filled with wonderment, sorrow and joy, the release said.

“When I sing and play, I feel like I go to a completely different place,” Rendahl said in the release. “Nothing in my life has felt more honest and true. Music is an amazing way to unite people under the commonality of living this life. And that’s what I’m going to set out to do.”

Gallery North to hold drawing, painting class

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach a class entitled “Drawing and Painting Using Pointillism Techniques” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break, on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Gallery North classroom.

The class is $50 and pre-registration is required. Checks should be made out to Charles Alberti with a note indicating the specific class and date. Checks can be dropped off at Gallery North or mailed to: Gallery North, c/o Charles Alberti, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Materials will be provided although participants can bring anything they want to use. Students must be at least 10 years old, and class size is limited to 10 students.

For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Headwaters to offer music, art preschool classes

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host preschool programming from Feb. 3 through March 24. Mini Musician and Lil' Artist are both eight-session programs that will introduce preschoolers and their guardians to the very basics of music and art through fun, hands-on activities, a release said.

Mini Musician will be held from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday from Feb. 3 through March 23. The class will be led by experienced music teacher Leisa Bragg, and will be packed with singing, movement and dance. Children and adults will explore the building blocks of music together through play and experimentation, the release said.

Lil' Artist will be held from 3:15 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday from Feb. 4 through March 24. The program will be led by Diamond Knispel, and will be filled with fun and messy art projects that will introduce preschoolers to basic art concepts such as color and texture while exploring age-appropriate media, the release said.

Both programs take place at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Advance registration is required as there are a limited number of spots available. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $100 per child, or $90 for Headwaters members.

To register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

'All You Need Is Love' painting class set

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach “All You Need is Love -- Painting Hearts Class” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break, on Monday, Jan. 27, in the Gallery North classroom.

The class is $50 and pre-registration is required. Checks should be made out to Charles Alberti with a note indicating the specific class and date. Checks can be dropped off at Gallery North or mailed to: Gallery North, c/o Charles Alberti, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Materials will be provided to paint four heart paintings, although participants can bring anything they want to use. Students must be at least 10 years old, and class size is limited to 10 students. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Community Art Support grants available

BEMIDJI -- Community Art Support Grant applications are now available from the Region 2 Arts Council through Feb. 15.

Eligible arts organizations are physically located and have a legal address in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen County, have arts programming at the center of their mission, and have been providing arts programming to our Region 2 Arts Council communities for a minimum of two full years, a release said.

Grant award amounts are based on an applicant organization’s averaged expenses for the two completed fiscal years previous to the application deadline. Grants of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000 and $7,000 will be awarded for two consecutive years.

Payout of the second year of this grant award is contingent upon a completed and approved interim report (due Feb. 15, 2021), a renewed commitment to organizational growth and stability as evidenced in the original application, the release said.

Applications are due by 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Apply online at www.r2arts.org.

Monroe Crossing to perform at fundraising event

BEMIDJI -- Bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, with 7 p.m. opening performances by No Rest for the Pickers and Julie and Bill Kaiser, at the Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave. NW. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets are $25, with all proceeds going to support Headwaters Music Program scholarships.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and heartfelt originals, a release said. Their airtight harmonies, razor sharp arrangements, and on-stage rapport make them audience favorites across the United States and Canada, the release said. The concert will highlight their most recent CD “Monroe Crossing Plays Classic Country” honoring country legends such as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.

Tickets are available at Brigid's Pub or Headwaters Music and Arts, by calling (218) 444-5606 and online https://headwatersmusicandarts.org . Admission is open seating and advance ticket purchase is recommended. Businesses or individuals interested in being an event sponsor are asked to contact Headwaters Music and Arts.

'My Kid & Me' pottery class at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Art will hold a pottery class for parents and their children entitled “My Kid & Me,” led by resident potter Tom Daly. The classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Feb. 14.

Participants can create a variety of clay projects and learn clay and glaze techniques along the way. The course is for children in grades 1-5 and their parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair (Additional child or additional adult $75). Supplies, instruction and light supper meal provided. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit www.headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/my-kid-me-pottery .

Headwaters to offer after school art clubs



BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will offer after-school programs for all grades from January through May at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Young Artist Club will be held for children in grades K-2, each Tuesday, through May 5. This club is an introduction to formal art instruction, a release said. Participants will explore basic art concepts through crafty art projects using various art forms. The group will get a feel for how to do art with a large group in an art room setting, the release said. A small snack and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited to the first 12 participants. Cost is $250 ($240 if registered before Dec. 25).

Headwaters Art Club will be held for children in grades 3-6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through May 7. Participants will learn from guest artists, explore local art on field trips and prepare art exhibits, a release said. The goal is to provide an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere while offering high quality art instruction and mentorship, the release said. Early arrival supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. will be available for an additional fee. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).

Teen Art Club will be held for those in grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, through May 5. Teen Art Club is an opportunity for participants to explore art in a fun and supportive studio setting, a release said. Participants will start with the basics and create work at their own pace, exploring concepts and skills through different projects. The group will work with watercolor, acrylic, clay, drawing and more. Participants will prepare exhibits, meet local artists and learn from guest instructors. This fun and informal setting is perfect for students looking for mentorship to grow as an artist. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).

Limited financial assistance is available. To learn more and register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit the Headwaters website www.headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Bemidji Sculpture Walk opens 2020 competition



BEMIDJI -- The call for submissions for the 2020 Bemidji Sculpture Walk has been issued. Artists interested in having a sculpture displayed in downtown Bemidji starting in May for one year, can access the competition entry form at www.bemidjisculpture.com . The submission deadline is Feb. 1.

Artists selected will be given a $500 honorarium for completion and installation of their work. Most sculptures will be offered for sale to the public and local businesses. Artists may submit up to three separate works. Each work must be submitted individually. There is no cost for submission.

The Sculpture Walk celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest community sculpture walks in the state, a release said. Twelve artists from the Midwest had sculptures chosen for the 2019 competition.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in downtown Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of downtown businesses.