Faux stained glass, mosaic art class to be held

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach “Faux Stained Glass/Mosaic Painting and Drawing Techniques” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lunch break, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Gallery North classroom.

To reserve a space, pay the $50 class fee in advance. Checks should be made out to Charles Alberti with a note indicating the preferred class and dates. Drop checks off at Gallery North or mail to: Gallery North, c/o Charles Alberti, 310 Fourth St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

The materials for each class will be provided although participants can bring anything they want to use. Students must be at least 10 years old, and class size is limited to 10 students.

For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Creative Cafe event set at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Two artists will take participants on a hands-on adventure into the arts. Joan Dreyer will teach how to create a Scandinavian wood shaving heart, and Mary Morton will teach how to make a “magic” mini bottle necklace. Attendees can make one or both. All materials are provided for each activity. Classes are geared toward those ages 12 and up. Cost is $5 per activity and no pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Region 2 Arts Council awards Arts Learning Grants

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors granted $24,000 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds to the schools and non-profit organizations listed below. These grants support high-quality arts education that develops knowledge, skills and understanding of the arts for the benefit of Minnesotans of all ages across our five-county region, a release said.

Headwaters Music & Arts in Bemidji was awarded $1,316 to hire visual artist Alice Blessing to teach a series of arts workshops for adults, including accommodations for adults with disabilities.

Mask & Rose Women’s Theater Collective in Puposky was awarded $2,487 to offer an ecology-themed visual arts/theater camp for youth culminating with a public performance of the musical "To Save the Planet.”

Lake of the Woods High School in Baudette was awarded $4,701 to fund an arts field trip for students to attend a Broadway touring production of "Frozen" at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

Lake of the Woods Art Guild of Baudette was awarded $3,686 to offset student tuition for a five-day “Portraits in Acrylic” workshop with BSU Professor Alice Blessing.

Northern Light Opera Company in Park Rapids was awarded $6,000 to offer NLOKids, a three-week Theater Camp that brings together children from the communities of Pine Point and Park Rapids to produce a theater project for public performance.

Nemeth Art Center in Park Rapids was awarded $5,810 to deliver a series of art workshops for area youth, each led by a different guest artist, to explore a variety of techniques and mediums.

Region 2 Arts Council Arts Learning Grants are made possible by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, the release said.

Author Christopher Ingraham to speak Jan. 11

BEMIDJI -- Author Christopher Ingraham will speak at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

In a 2015 Washington Post article, Ingraham proclaimed rural Red Lake County, Minn., “the absolute worst place to live in America” after reviewing the USDA’s “natural amenities index.”

When a local extended an invitation to visit, Ingraham saw an antidote to the quality of life issues he and his family faced in the city. Six months later, he announced that they were moving from their Maryland home to Red Lake County, a release said. Their move is the subject of his book “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now.” Ingraham will share about what brought him to Minnesota and read excerpts from his book.

Community contra dance, workshop set

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Contra Dance will host a community contra dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Attendees will learn and dance to live music by the Four Mile Portage of Duluth, with calling by Wendy Greenberg. The dance will be preceded by a Musicians Workshop.

Interested musicians are welcome to attend the free workshop with the visiting band to learn how to play for contra dancing and practice tunes for sitting in with the band later that evening, a release said. The Musicians Workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Contra dancing is a lively, traditional, social dance that originated in New England and is now done all over the United States. Everything is taught by the caller. No experience or partner necessary. Everyone is welcome. A free-will donation is suggested but not required.

Bedford to hold artist demonstration at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- Plein Air artist, Gillian Bedford will participate in a meet-n-greet and artist demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. Bedford leaves the studio behind in exchange for natural light where she can experience transitions found in the outside world, a release said. She paints “plein air” the lakes, bogs and trees that create the landscapes of northern Minnesota.

As Shop 505’s featured artist for January, attendees can view her work on display in the gift gallery. Watermark is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

'Winter Cities' Second Saturday Art Class

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a Second Saturday Art Class entitled “Winter Cities” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. The class will offer children ages 6 and older a chance to use their imaginations to build a winter “cityscape.”

Participants will learn how to include architectural elements made from cut paper, paint, oil pastel, and markers, a release said. Cost is $12 per member child or $15 per non-member child. For more information, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

Headwaters to hold ‘My Kid & Me’ pottery class

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Art will hold a pottery class for parents and their children entitled “My Kid & Me,” led by resident potter Tom Daly. The classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Feb. 14.

Participants can create a variety of clay projects and learn clay and glaze techniques along the way. The course is for children in grades 1-5 and their parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair (Additional child or additional adult $75). Supplies, instruction and light supper meal provided. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit www.headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/my-kid-me-pottery .

Region 2 Arts to host fashion show, artist market

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council and its Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Council invite the public to “A Traditional Perspective in a Modern World” Fashion Show and Artist Market from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

The event will feature the fiber artistry of Region 2’s 2019 Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellow, an evening celebrating the beauty, elegance and inspiration of Delina White of IamAnishinaabe fashion and jewelry designs, a release said. Current and previous AAI Fellows will also have artwork on display and for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council staff at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Headwaters to offer after school art clubs

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will offer after-school programs for all grades from January through May at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Young Artist Club will be held for children in grades K-2, each Tuesday, through May 5. This club is an introduction to formal art instruction, a release said. Participants will explore basic art concepts through crafty art projects using various art forms. The group will get a feel for how to do art with a large group in an art room setting, the release said. A small snack and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited to the first 12 participants. Cost is $250 ($240 if registered before Dec. 25).

Headwaters Art Club will be held for children in grades 3-6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through May 7. Participants will learn from guest artists, explore local art on field trips and prepare art exhibits, a release said. The goal is to provide an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere while offering high quality art instruction and mentorship, the release said. Early arrival supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. will be available for an additional fee. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).

Teen Art Club will be held for those in grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, through May 5. Teen Art Club is an opportunity for participants to explore art in a fun and supportive studio setting, a release said. Participants will start with the basics and create work at their own pace, exploring concepts and skills through different projects. The group will work with watercolor, acrylic, clay, drawing and more. Participants will prepare exhibits, meet local artists and learn from guest instructors. This fun and informal setting is perfect for students looking for mentorship to grow as an artist. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).

Limited financial assistance is available. To learn more and register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit the Headwaters website www.headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Individual Artist Grant applications due Jan. 15

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist Grant Program is seeking applicants through Jan. 15. The grant is funded by the McKnight Foundation, and provides financial assistance to artists in any arts discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist, a release said. This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities, the release said. Artists can apply for grants up to $2,000.

Applicants must be a resident of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

Application deadline is Jan. 15, with a maximum award of $2,000 (25% cash match for equipment purchases) and an earliest start date of March 11. Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org .

Region 2 staff is available to answer questions or offer assistance by phone at (218) 751-5447 or email at staff@r2arts.org .

Bemidji Sculpture Walk opens 2020 competition

BEMIDJI -- The call for submissions for the 2020 Bemidji Sculpture Walk has been issued. Artists interested in having a sculpture displayed in downtown Bemidji starting in May for one year, can access the competition entry form at www.bemidjisculpture.com . The submission deadline is Feb. 1.

Artists selected will be given a $500 honorarium for completion and installation of their work. Most sculptures will be offered for sale to the public and local businesses. Artists may submit up to three separate works. Each work must be submitted individually. There is no cost for submission.

The Sculpture Walk celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest community sculpture walks in the state, a release said. Twelve artists from the Midwest had sculptures chosen for the 2019 competition.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in downtown Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of downtown businesses.