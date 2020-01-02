Bedford to hold artist demonstration at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- Plein Air artist Gillian Bedford will participate in a meet and greet and artist demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. Bedford leaves the studio behind in exchange for natural light where she can experience transitions found in the outside world, a release said. She paints “plein air” the lakes, bogs and trees that create the landscapes of northern Minnesota.

As Shop 505’s featured artist for January, attendees can view her work on display in the gift gallery. Watermark is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

Headwaters CoffeeHouse open-mic night set

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters CoffeeHouse will welcome the new year with an open-mic gathering at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com .

The Lost River Band will appear as this month’s featured performers. With 2019 Bemidji Sings! winner Kari Grace on vocals, Jay Forney on guitar and banjo, and Jeff Anderson on accordion, Lost River Band delivers a unique Americana sound, a release said.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the CoffeeHouse offers a supportive and family friendly open-mic opportunity for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10 or 15 minute set.

Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. CoffeeHouse fare is available for purchase.

Headwaters CoffeeHouse is a volunteer-led community event. For more information, contact John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.

Alberti to teach still life, gallery painting classes

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach “Still Life Painting Using Various Techniques” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lunch break on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Gallery North classroom. Cost is $50.

Alberti will also teach “Art Gallery Painting -- Paintings using Various Techniques” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lunch break on Thursday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Jan. 10. Cost is $100.

Checks should be made out to Charles Alberti with a note indicating the preferred class and dates. Drop off check(s) at Gallery North or mail it to: Gallery North, c/o Charles Alberti, 310 Fourth St. NW. To reserve a seat, pay in advance. The materials for each class will be provided although participants can bring anything they want to use. Students must be 10 years or older, and class size is limited to 10 students.

Alberti was born and raised in Chicago. He earned a bachelor's of fine arts degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago in painting, drawing and art history, and a master's degree in education and doctorate at Loyola University of Chicago. In 1988 he began teaching at BSU. His artwork is in private, corporate and museum collections in the United States and abroad. He has served on many organizational boards and committees in greater Minnesota, a release said. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Textile opening reception at Watermark announced

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold an opening reception for Blair Treuer and her textile exhibit “Portraits” from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Self-taught, Treuer began creating blankets on behalf of her children’s participation in ceremony. She now describes herself as a storyteller who paints with fabric and draws with thread. Her “Portraits” exhibit is an exploration into the role that Ojibwe culture and beliefs shape her family’s identity, a release said.

Treuer’s work will be on display in the Kaul Gallery from Jan. 10 through March 28. Watermark is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

Headwaters to host ‘My Kid & Me’ pottery class

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Art will hold a pottery class for parents and their children entitled “My Kid & Me,” led by resident potter Tom Daly. The classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday from Jan. 10 through Feb. 14.

Participants can create a variety of clay projects and learn clay and glaze techniques along the way. The course is for children in grades 1-5 and their parent or guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair (Additional child or additional adult $75). Supplies, instruction and light supper meal provided. Register by Jan. 3, by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit www.headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/my-kid-me-pottery .

'Winter Cities' Second Saturday Art Class set

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a Second Saturday Art Class entitled “Winter Cities” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. The class will offer children ages 6 and older a chance to use their imaginations to build a winter “cityscape.”

Participants will learn how to include architectural elements made from cut paper, paint, oil pastel and markers, a release said. Cost is $12 per member child or $15 per non-member child. For more information, visit www.watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.

Region 2 Arts to host fashion show, artist market

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council and its Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Council invite the public to “A Traditional Perspective in a Modern World” Fashion Show and Artist Market from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

The event will feature the fiber artistry of Region 2’s 2019 Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellow, an evening celebrating the beauty, elegance and inspiration of Delina White of IamAnishinaabe fashion and jewelry designs, a release said. Current and previous AAI Fellows will also have artwork on display and for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council staff at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Headwaters to offer after school art clubs

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will offer after-school programs for all grades from January through May at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Young Artist Club will be held for children in grades K-2, each Tuesday, Jan. 7 through May 5. This club is an introduction to formal art instruction, a release said. Participants will explore basic art concepts through crafty art projects using various art forms. The group will get a feel for how to do art with a large group in an art room setting, the release said. A small snack and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited to the first 12 participants. Cost is $250 ($240 if registered before Dec. 25).

Headwaters Art Club will be held for children in grades 3-6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 9 through May 7. Participants will learn from guest artists, explore local art on field trips and prepare art exhibits, a release said. The goal is to provide an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere while offering high quality art instruction and mentorship, the release said. Early arrival supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. will be available for an additional fee. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).

Teen Art Club will be held for those in grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through May 5. Teen Art Club is an opportunity for participants to explore art in a fun and supportive studio setting, a release said. Participants will start with the basics and create work at their own pace, exploring concepts and skills through different projects. The group will work with watercolor, acrylic, clay, drawing and more. Participants will prepare exhibits, meet local artists and learn from guest instructors. This fun and informal setting is perfect for students looking for mentorship to grow as an artist. Snack and art supplies provided. Space is limited to first 15 participants. Cost is $275 ($260 if registered before Dec. 25).

Limited financial assistance is available. To learn more and register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit the Headwaters website www.headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Individual Artist Grant applications due Jan. 15

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist Grant Program is seeking applicants through Jan. 15. The grant is funded by the McKnight Foundation, and provides financial assistance to artists in any arts discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist, a release said. This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities, the release said. Artists can apply for grants up to $2,000.

Applicants must be a resident of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

Application deadline is Jan. 15, with a maximum award of $2,000 (25% cash match for equipment purchases) and an earliest start date of March 11. Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org .

Region 2 Arts Council staff will host two drop-in grant writing support sessions, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, and Jan. 6, at their office inside the Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. Region 2 staff is also available to answer questions or offer assistance by phone at (218) 751-5447 or email at staff@r2arts.org .

Bemidji Sculpture Walk opens 2020 competition



BEMIDJI -- The call for submissions for the 2020 Bemidji Sculpture Walk has been issued. Artists interested in having a sculpture displayed in downtown Bemidji starting in May for one year, can access the competition entry form at www.bemidjisculpture.com . The submission deadline is Feb. 1.

Artists selected will be given a $500 honorarium for completion and installation of their work. Most sculptures will be offered for sale to the public and local businesses. Artists may submit up to three separate works. Each work must be submitted individually. There is no cost for submission.

The Sculpture Walk celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest community sculpture walks in the state, a release said. Twelve artists from the Midwest had sculptures chosen for the 2019 competition.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in downtown Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of downtown businesses.