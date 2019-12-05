December exhibits set at Watermark Art Center

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is extending hours to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Entry to the gallery is free and open to the public with the exception of their ticketed Holiday Anniversary event between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 8. Tickets for the Holiday Anniversary Brunch are available now or at the door.

December exhibits on display include "Akinomaage -- Teaching from the Earth" photography by visual storyteller Vern Northrup in the Miikanan Gallery, "It's Only Clay -- National Juried Ceramics Exhibit & Competition" on view in the Kaul Gallery, "Beyond Whiteness" local snowscape photography by Monika Lawrence in the Lakeview Gallery, and "Looking East" a collection of Japanese and Western prints and ceramics in the Harlow | Kleven Gallery.

Find more information regarding all exhibits and programming at www.watermarkartcenter.org . Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For questions, call (218) 444-7570.

Creative Cafe event planned for Dec. 10

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Two artists will take attendees on a hands-on adventure into the arts, a release said.

Lanee Paulson will teach a “Fabric Christmas Ornament” class on creating decorations that can be used on Christmas trees or wherever may need a special holiday touch, the release said. Kathy Sanders will teach a “Drop Pendant” class about creating one-of-a-kind drop pendants to wear with a favorite holiday outfit for entertaining or dining out, the release said. All materials are provided for each activity. Classes are geared toward those ages 10 and older. Cost is $5 per activity. No pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Watermark to hold Giftmaker Workshops

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center presents two weekends of December classes and Artist Showcases, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14. Watermark will have their Shop 505 artists stationed throughout the center demonstrating and/or talking about their work and displaying new work, a release said. Sign up online at www.watermarkartcenter.org.

Dec. 7 is the first Giftmaker Workshop for ages 15 and older with projects including Knotted Gemstone Necklace, Stamped Metal Jewelry, choose key chain or necklaces, various fobs available, and Silk-screened Embellished Pouch.

Dec. 14 is the children's Giftmaker Workshop for ages 6 and older with a flurry of projects and opportunities to combine holiday holiday spirit and imagination.

Headwaters to hold winter concert, fundraiser

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold an art fundraiser entitled “Encore: Instruments Reimagined” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The fundraiser is a silent auction of transformed, unusable, musical instruments turned into surprising and innovative works of art. Each piece is a unique work of art showcasing the talent of the local artists who donated their time to rework it, a release said.

Contributing artists include Kathy Gustafson, Terry Honstead, Amanda Kastner, Diamond Knispel, Kim Kovacic, Marti Lundin, Sarah Peterson and Mary Therese.

The initiatives raises funds for Headwaters Art Studio renovations with the goal to replace the furnace and install an AC system.

The public is invited to make bids until the culmination of the auction during the Headwaters Northwoods Winter Concert and Fundraiser to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Headwaters Recital Hall. The event highlights artists featured on the 2018 album, “Northwoods Winter: Christmas in Bemidji Vol. III,” as well as contributors to their 2016 CD. Both were recorded at Supple Studios in Bemidji. CDs and digital downloads will be available to purchase.

Attendees can look forward to live music performed by regional musicians including Sonny Johnson, Annalise Aakhus, Doyle Turner, Lance Benson and Kari Ekhoff as well as hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a cash bar courtesy of Brigid’s Pub.

Advance tickets are $10, or $15 at the door. Proceeds from the event will go towards Headwaters Music and Arts renovation projects while album sales support Headwaters Music an Arts Scholarship Fund, which is dedicated to giving more young musicians the opportunity to learn and love music, the release said. Tickets and CD’s can be purchased by calling Headwaters at (218) 444-5606 or by visiting https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Bemidji Chorale Christmas Concert Dec. 8

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Chorale will present its 40th Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. The concerts are free and will conclude with goodies, coffee and conversation, a release said.

This year, the chorale is revisiting a few timeless favorites: “The Snow” by Elgar, Whitney Berry’s setting of the “Ave Maria,” which she dedicated to the Bemidji Chorale, as well as other pieces familiar to the season.

Also featured will be new treatments of well-known literature. Heather Guidry will be featured on English Horn in a haunting duet with soprano Katilynn Meine. Wayne Hoff on piano and several soloists will showcase the remainder of the concert.

Bemidji Sculpture Walk opens 2020 competition

BEMIDJI -- The call for submissions for the 2020 Bemidji Sculpture Walk has been issued. Artists interested in having a sculpture displayed in downtown Bemidji starting in May for one year, can access the competition entry form at www.bemidjisculpture.com . The submission deadline is Feb. 1.

Artists selected will be given a $500 honorarium for completion and installation of their work. Most sculptures will be offered for sale to the public and local businesses. Artists may submit up to three separate works. Each work must be submitted individually. There is no cost for submission.

The Sculpture Walk celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest community sculpture walks in the state, a release said. Twelve artists from the Midwest had sculptures chosen for the 2019 competition.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in downtown Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of downtown businesses.

Arts Project Grant applications are due Dec. 15

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Arts Project Grant through Dec. 15. The Arts Project Grant is a project-based grant open to non-profits, public and charter schools, (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities, and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor, a release said.

These grants offer funding for a variety of arts projects including costs related to performances or exhibitions, engagement of guest artists, public arts projects and artists-in-residence, the release said. Arts organizations may also apply to fund consultation projects in board development, fiscal management, fundraising, public relations, audience development, or assistance in designing arts programming. Funded arts projects must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties.

Application deadline is Dec. 15, earliest project start date is Feb. 13. There will be a maximum award of $2,500 (20% cash match required). Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org . For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Tenth Avenue North to perform at Sanford Center



BEMIDJI -- Tenth Avenue North will perform at the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 with their show “Decade The Halls.” Special guests Plumb and Land of Color will take attendees on a journey through the decades of Christmas that will include music, pageantry and time travel, a release said.

Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach and has been entertaining audiences since 2003. They picked up their first Dove award in 2009, when they brought home New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year, with their hit “By Your Side.”