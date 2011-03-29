Watermark Art Center to hold Giftmaker Workshops

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center presents two weekends of December classes and Artist Showcases, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14. Watermark will have their Shop 505 artists stationed throughout the center demonstrating and/or talking about their work and displaying new work, a release said. Sign up online at www.watermarkartcenter.org .

Dec. 7 is the first Giftmaker Workshop for ages 15 and older with projects including Knotted Gemstone Necklace, Stamped Metal Jewelry, choose key chain or necklaces, various fobs available, and Silk-screened Embellished Pouch.

Dec. 14 is the children's Giftmaker Workshop for ages 6 and older with a flurry of projects and opportunities to combine holiday holiday spirit and imagination.

BSO to perform ‘Rhythms Of The Season’ concert

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will perform with guest soloist Brandon Box-Higdem at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium, 2900 Division St. W. Doors open for seating at 6:30 p.m.

Music educator and former Burning Hills Singer, Box-Higdem will bring down the house this year for the holiday concerts, a release said.

Tickets are available with cash or check at the door, in advance at Lueken’s Foods North/South, or with a credit card at www.brownpapertickets.com . Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for college students with ID, and free for students in grades K–12. All seats are general admission.

Headwaters to hold CoffeeHouse event

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters CoffeeHouse is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Mike Naylor will be the host.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the CoffeeHouse offers a supportive and welcoming open-mic opportunity for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10 or 15 minute set. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com .

Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. Coffeehouse fare is available for purchase.

Headwaters CoffeeHouse is a volunteer-led community event. For more information, contact John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.

Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Exhibit opens Dec. 6



BEMIDJI - The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Exhibit will hold an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Region 2 Arts Council office, located inside the Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

The exhibit features traditional and contemporary artwork by regional indigenous artists who either serve on the Region 2 Anishinaabe advisory council, or who have received or been part of a Region 2 Arts Council grant award, a release said.

The AAI Exhibit runs through Jan. 16, and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In addition to the exhibit, the Region 2 Arts Council invites the public to “A Traditional Perspective” limited fashion show, celebrating the elegance and inspiration of 2019 AAI Artist Fellow Delina White’s Anishinaabe fashion designs, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, for the fashion show and celebration. These events are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Headwaters to hold winter concert, fundraiser



BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold an art fundraiser, “Encore: Instruments Reimagined” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The fundraiser is a silent auction of transformed, unusable, musical instruments turned into surprising and innovative works of art. Each piece is unique, showcasing the talent of the local artists who donated their time to rework it, a release said.

Contributing artists include Kathy Gustafson, Terry Honstead, Amanda Kastner, Diamond Knispel, Kim Kovacic, Marti Lundin, Sarah Peterson and Mary Therese.

The initiative raises funds for Headwaters Art Studio renovations with the goal to replace the furnace and install an AC system.

The public is invited to make bids until the culmination of the auction during the Headwaters Northwoods Winter Concert and Fundraiser to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Headwaters Recital Hall. The event highlights artists featured on the 2018 album, “Northwoods Winter: Christmas in Bemidji Vol. III,” as well as contributors to their 2016 CD. Both were recorded at Supple Studios in Bemidji. CDs and digital downloads will be available to purchase.

Live music will be performed by regional musicians including Sonny Johnson, Annalise Aakhus, Doyle Turner, Lance Benson and Kari Ekhoff as well as hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a cash bar courtesy of Brigid’s Pub.

Advance tickets are $10, or $15 at the door. Proceeds from the event will go towards Headwaters Music and Arts renovation projects while album sales support Headwaters Music an Arts Scholarship Fund, which is dedicated to giving more young musicians the opportunity to learn and love music, the release said. Tickets and CDs can be purchased by calling Headwaters at (218) 444-5606 or by visiting https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Watermark to hold winter craft workshop

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is kicking off Shop 505’s holiday anniversary month with a holiday drop-in winter craft workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be coffee, cider and cookies to enjoy while viewing the exhibits. A free-will donation will be accepted.

Additionally, Watermark will unveil one-of-a-kind ornaments and tea towels handcrafted and donated by community members for Watermark’s Shop 505 holiday fundraiser.

Admission to Watermark galleries is always free. Watermark Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit www.watermarkartcenter.org .

Poetry Super Slam set for Dec. 4 at Red Stu

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will present a "Poetry Super Slam" at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Red Stu Breakfast Bar, 217 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Poets can sign up in advance at Watermark Art Center. Same-day registration is also available at Red Stu when the doors open at 5:30 p.m., but slots are limited. No experience is necessary.

Poets advance through three rounds of readings, the top scorers of each round advance to the next round. Poets should prepare three pieces of original work, each reading must not be longer than three minutes. More details are available at www.watermarkartcenter.org .

Poets will compete for prizes of $100 for the winner, $75 for second and $50 for third-place. Those who make it to round two, but do not advance to the final round, will receive a $20 consolation prize.

Former competitor Sonny Johnson, will play short sets before, at intermission, and after the program concludes. He will also be one of the guest judges. Others are welcome to sign up to be a judge as well. Admission is free and audience members are encouraged to participate.

Bemidji Sculpture Walk opens 2020 competition



BEMIDJI -- The call for submissions for the 2020 Bemidji Sculpture Walk has been issued. Artists interested in having a sculpture displayed in downtown Bemidji starting in May for one year, can access the competition entry form at www.bemidjisculpture.com . The submission deadline is Feb. 1.

Artists selected will be given a $500 honorarium for completion and installation of their work. Most sculptures will be offered for sale to the public and local businesses. Artists may submit up to three separate works. Each work must be submitted individually. There is no cost for submission.

The Sculpture Walk celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest community sculpture walks in the state, a release said. Twelve artists from the Midwest had sculptures chosen for the 2019 competition.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a nonprofit organization that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in downtown Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of downtown businesses.

'Our Home: Native Minnesota' exhibit opens Dec. 2

ST. PAUL -- Native Americans -- Dakota, Ojibwe, as well as people from other tribal nations -- have been in this area for thousands of years and still live in Minnesota now. The new exhibit “Our Home: Native Minnesota,” shares their stories, and their enduring presence and deep connection to the land, a release said.

“Our Home: Native Minnesota” opens with a free family day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Minnesota History Center, 345 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul.

Visitors can enjoy acoustic music with Mitch Walking Elk, hoop dance performances by the Sampson Brothers, demonstrations of birch-bark biting artwork with Denise Lajimodiere and traditional games like kansu kutepi (dice game), tasiha (ring and pin) and cankawacipi (spinning tops) with Jeremy Red Eagle, the release said.

The exhibit uses historic and contemporary photographs, maps and artifacts to illustrate Dakota and Ojibwe life and relationships throughout history as well as long-held connections to the land. These artifacts include a star quilt made in 2014 by Gwen Westerman that references Dakota cosmology; items used by Ojibwe ancestors and people today to harvest wild rice and fish; and a panorama photograph from 1912 of the annual White Earth (Ojibwe) celebration with members of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate (Dakota) in attendance, the release said.

The exhibit is told in first person to demonstrate to visitors that Native people are connected to their past and are still here in Minnesota today. Much of the exhibit text is presented in Dakota, Ojibwe and English. “Our Home: Native Minnesota” is a long-term exhibit that will incorporate new content every few years.

For more information, visit www.mnhs.org/ourhome .

Gull Lake Christmas Studio Tour set for Dec. 6-8

TENSTRIKE -- The Second Annual Gull Lake Christmas Studio Tour will be held December 6-8, at 277 Gull Lake Loop Rd. NW. Studio tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Three Artist Studios and an antique and repurposed shop will be featured again this year, a release said.Patrons will be treated to “Eve’s Weaves” with Eve Sumsky’s basketry, “Junk and Disorderly” featuring Darla Jares and Joan Pomp, “Stuff On Paper” Artist Don Houseman’s paintings, woodcuts and books, along with “Terry’s Treasures” with Terry Honstead’s paintings, jewelry, cards and creations, the release said. Tour participants will receive a passport punch card to register for free drawings. Christmas treats will be available also. For more information, call (218) 766-1167.

Arts Project Grant applications are due Dec. 15

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Arts Project Grant through Dec. 15. The Arts Project Grant is a project-based grant open to non-profits, public and charter schools, (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities, and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor, a release said.

These grants offer funding for a variety of arts projects including costs related to performances or exhibitions, engagement of guest artists, public arts projects and artists-in-residence, the release said. Arts organizations may also apply to fund consultation projects in board development, fiscal management, fundraising, public relations, audience development, or assistance in designing arts programming. Funded arts projects must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties.

Application deadline is Dec. 15, earliest project start date is Feb. 13. There will be a maximum award of $2,500 (20% cash match required). Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org . For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Tenth Avenue North to perform at Sanford Center



BEMIDJI -- Tenth Avenue North will perform at the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with their show “Decade The Halls.” Special guests Plumb and Land of Color will take attendees on a journey through the decades of Christmas that will include music, pageantry and time travel, a release said.

Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach and has been entertaining audiences since 2003. They picked up their first Dove award in 2009, when they brought home New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year, with their hit “By Your Side.”