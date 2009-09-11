Watermark to hold winter craft workshop

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is kicking off Shop 505’s holiday anniversary month with a holiday drop-in winter craft workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be coffee, cider and cookies to enjoy while viewing the exhibits. A free-will donation will be accepted.

Additionally, Watermark will unveil one-of-a-kind ornaments and tea towels handcrafted and donated by community members for Watermark’s Shop 505 holiday fundraiser.

Admission to Watermark galleries is always free. Watermark Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit www.watermarkartcenter.org .

Watermark to host ‘Poetry Super Slam’ Dec. 4

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will present a "Poetry Super Slam" at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Red Stu Breakfast Bar, 217 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Poets can sign up in advance at Watermark Art Center. Same-day registration is also available at Red Stu when the doors open at 5:30 p.m., but slots are limited. No experience is necessary.

Poets advance through three rounds of readings, the top scorers of each round advance to the next round. Poets should prepare three pieces of original work, each reading must not be longer than three minutes. More details are available at www.watermarkartcenter.org .

Poets will compete for prizes of $100 for the winner, $75 for second and $50 for third-place. Those who make it to round two, but do not advance to the final round, will receive a $20 consolation prize.

Former competitor Sonny Johnson, will play short sets before, at intermission, and after the program concludes. He will also be one of the guest judges. Others are welcome to sign up to be a judge as well. Admission is free and audience members are encouraged to participate.

Region 2 Arts Council Artist Fellows announced

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council recently announced the recipients of the 2019-2020 Artist Fellowship as Bemidji-based percussionist Eric Sundeen and poet Erin Marsh.

This award is intended for dedicated artists who have created a substantial independent body of work, have received recognition for their work, and whose work has been selected for solo exhibitions, commissions, presentations, readings or performances, a release said.

Sundeen holds a bachelor's degree in percussion performance from St. Cloud State University. He is the percussion instructor at Bemidji High School, and has been an adjunct professor of percussion at BSU since 2005. Aside from his teaching duties, he runs drum circle clinics, is the camp director of the Lakes Area Drumset Camp, instructs at Headwaters Music and Arts, plays in the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra,and Bemidji Community Band, the release said. He has performed throughout the U.S., internationally in Mexico, England, Scotland, Whales, Ireland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Russia and Cuba. He has been a member of the Minneapolis-based percussion ensemble CRASH since 1997, and is a current member of the Bemidji-based band, Corey Medina and Brothers.

Marsh is the author of the poetry collection “Disability Isn’t Sexy,” which is a finalist in the NM/AZ Book Awards. Her poems have appeared in “Post Road Magazine,” “Sugar House Review,” “Paper Darts,” “Emrys Journal,” and the anthology “Hers: Poets Speak (while we still can) Vol. 2,” the release said.

Bemidji Chorale to hold Christmas Concert

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Chorale will present its 40th Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. The concerts are free and will conclude with goodies, coffee and conversation, a release said.

This year, the chorale is revisiting a few timeless favorites: “The Snow” by Elgar, “Ave Maria,” as well as other pieces familiar to the season.

Also featured will be new treatments of well-known literature. Heather Guidry will be featured on English horn in a haunting duet with soprano Katilynn Meine. Wayne Hoff on piano and several soloists will showcase the remainder of the concert.

Headwaters to hold winter concert, silent auction

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will celebrate the winter season with a concert and silent auction from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The event highlights artists featured on the 2018 album, “Northwoods Winter: Christmas in Bemidji Vol. III,” as well as contributors to the 2016 CD. Both were recorded at Supple Studios in Bemidji. CDs and digital downloads will be available to purchase.

The event includes an exhibit and silent auction of re-imagined musical instruments. "Encore: Instruments Reimagined" is a group exhibit featuring the art of local artists and Headwaters supporters who donated their time to transform unusable musical instruments into surprising and innovative works of art to be auctioned off as a fundraiser, a release said. The initiatives raises funds for Headwaters with the goal to replace the art studio furnace and install an AC system.

Live music is scheduled from regional musicians, including Sonny Johnson, Annalise Aakhus, Doyle Turner, Lance Benson and Kari Ekhoff as well as hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a cash bar courtesy of Brigid’s Pub. Advance tickets are $10, or $15 at the door. Proceeds from the event will go toward Headwaters Music and Arts renovation projects while album sales support Headwaters Music an Arts Scholarship Fund, which is dedicated to giving more young musicians the opportunity to learn and love music, the release said. Tickets and CD’s can be purchased by calling Headwaters at (218) 444-5606 or by visiting https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Bemidji Sculpture Walk opens 2020 competition

BEMIDJI -- The call for submissions for the 2020 Bemidji Sculpture Walk has been issued. Artists interested in having a sculpture displayed in downtown Bemidji starting in May for one year, can access the competition entry form at www.bemidjisculpture.com . The submission deadline is Feb. 1.

Artists selected will be given a $500 honorarium for completion and installation of their work. Most sculptures will be offered for sale to the public and local businesses. Artists may submit up to three separate works. Each work must be submitted individually. There is no cost for submission.

The Sculpture Walk celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest community sculpture walks in the state, a release said. Twelve artists from the Midwest had sculptures chosen for the 2019 competition.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a nonprofit organization that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in downtown Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of downtown businesses.

'Our Home: Native Minnesota' exhibit opens Dec. 2

ST. PAUL -- Native Americans -- Dakota, Ojibwe, as well as people from other tribal nations -- have been in this area for thousands of years and still live in Minnesota now. The new exhibit “Our Home: Native Minnesota,” shares their stories, and their enduring presence and deep connection to the land, a release said.

“Our Home: Native Minnesota” opens with a free family day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Minnesota History Center, 345 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul.

Visitors can enjoy acoustic music with Mitch Walking Elk, hoop dance performances by the Sampson Brothers, demonstrations of birch-bark biting artwork with Denise Lajimodiere and traditional games like kansu kutepi (dice game), tasiha (ring and pin) and cankawacipi (spinning tops) with Jeremy Red Eagle, the release said.

The exhibit uses historic and contemporary photographs, maps and artifacts to illustrate Dakota and Ojibwe life and relationships throughout history as well as long-held connections to the land. These artifacts include a star quilt made in 2014 by Gwen Westerman that references Dakota cosmology; items used by Ojibwe ancestors and people today to harvest wild rice and fish; and a panorama photograph from 1912 of the annual White Earth (Ojibwe) celebration with members of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate (Dakota) in attendance, the release said.

The exhibit is told in first person to demonstrate to visitors that Native people are connected to their past and are still here in Minnesota today. Much of the exhibit text is presented in Dakota, Ojibwe and English. “Our Home: Native Minnesota” is a long-term exhibit that will incorporate new content every few years.

For more information, visit www.mnhs.org/ourhome .

Gull Lake Christmas Studio Tour set for Dec. 6-8

TENSTRIKE -- The Second Annual Gull Lake Christmas Studio Tour will be held December 6-8, at 277 Gull Lake Loop Rd. NW. Studio tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Three Artist Studios and an antique and repurposed shop will be featured again this year, a release said.Patrons will be treated to “Eve’s Weaves” with Eve Sumsky’s basketry, “Junk and Disorderly” featuring Darla Jares and Joan Pomp, “Stuff On Paper” Artist Don Houseman’s paintings, woodcuts and books, along with “Terry’s Treasures” with Terry Honstead’s paintings, jewelry, cards and creations, the release said. Tour participants will receive a passport punch card to register for free drawings. Christmas treats will be available also. For more information, call (218) 766-1167.

Arts Project Grant applications are due Dec. 15

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Arts Project Grant through Dec. 15. The Arts Project Grant is a project-based grant open to non-profits, public and charter schools, (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities, and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor, a release said.

These grants offer funding for a variety of arts projects including costs related to performances or exhibitions, engagement of guest artists, public arts projects and artists-in-residence, the release said. Arts organizations may also apply to fund consultation projects in board development, fiscal management, fundraising, public relations, audience development, or assistance in designing arts programming. Funded arts projects must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties.

Application deadline is Dec. 15, earliest project start date is Feb. 13. There will be a maximum award of $2,500 (20% cash match required). Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org . For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Tenth Avenue North to perform at Sanford Center



BEMIDJI -- Tenth Avenue North will perform at the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with their show “Decade The Halls.” Special guests Plumb and Land of Color will take attendees on a journey through the decades of Christmas that will include music, pageantry and time travel, a release said.

Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach and has been entertaining audiences since 2003. They picked up their first Dove award in 2009, when they brought home New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year, with their hit “By Your Side.”