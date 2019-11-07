Wool Needle-Felted Bowls class at Watermark

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host a class on needle felting from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Participants will learn to make three colorful, one-inch wool felted bowls with fiber artist Patty Lovegreen. Spend a few hours learning the basics of needle felting techniques, including basic beading instruction, and create a beautiful yet functional work of art, a release said. This class is part of the Artisan Series for ages 15 and older. Cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. A materials fee of $25 will be collected in class. Pre-registration required at www.watermarkartcenter.org or at Watermark.

Gallery North to hold Creative Cafe

BEMIDJI — The public is invited to Gallery North’s Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW. Three artists will take attendees on a hands-on adventure into the arts, a release said. Colleen Hilts will teach how to weave a flower on a card. Diane Collison-Jones will share information about how to make a tin art creation by recycling pop cans. Angie Headlee will share how to felt a pretty ornament out of raw wool, the release said.

Classes are geared to ages 13 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Bemidji Brewing to hold Community Pint Night

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Brewing will donate $1 from every tap beverage sold from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to Watermark Art Center as part of their Community Pint Night program.

Watermark uses donations to fund community art classes for kids, adults and families, a release said. They provide gallery space for regional and national artist exhibitions, spoken word events, and workshops. Admission to the Watermark is free and open to the public. Watermark Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the December holiday season.

Basket weaving demonstration at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- Local basket weaver Eve Sumsky will demonstrate basket weaving techniques at Watermark Art Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Sumsky enjoys exploring the different techniques of weaving, the variety of materials that can be used, and the old styles of baskets made in the past, a release said. She is known for incorporating natural materials like deer antlers and wooden trim on her baskets and canisters. She is Watermark's Shop 505 November Featured Artist. Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Acrylic painting class at Watermark Nov. 9



BEMIDJI -- The community is invited to the Watermark Art Center’s art studio to celebrate fall by painting an autumn to winter forest scene with acrylic on canvas. The class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Students will learn how to paint birch trees in perspective, in addition to color mixing and acrylic painting basics. Intended for those ages 6 and older. The cost is $15 per child for non-members or $12 per member. Limited seating. Pre-register online required at www.watermarkartcenter.org .

LHS drama club to perform ‘Peter Pan’

LAPORTE -- The Laporte High School drama club will perform “Peter Pan” Nov. 15-16, at the Laporte Public School, 315 Main St. W.

The opening performance will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, with treats during intermission provided by the Laporte Education Endowment Foundation. Showtimes will be at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, with treats during intermission provided by the Laporte fifth-grade class. Ticket prices are $7 for adults, and $5 for children school age and younger.

A special dinner theater showing will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, ticket prices are $17 for adults, and $13 for children (this includes a ticket to the show). The menu will be a pasta dinner of chicken fettuccine alfredo and broccoli, salad, garlic bread, dessert, juice and coffee. The dinner theater fundraiser is hosted by the Laporte Parent Teacher Organization.

Watermark seeks handmade ornament donations

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center invites all artists and creative people to donate original, handmade ornaments to help support art center. Ornaments will be on display and for sale in their Shop 505 during the winter holiday season. Ornament donation deadline is Nov. 30, in preparation for the December First Friday Art Walk and Holiday Open House Weekend.

Ornaments made in quantities of 6 or 12 of a kind are preferred, but one-of-a-kind creations will also be accepted. Anyone interested in submitting can read more about the process and guidelines at www.watermarkartcenter.org .

Wildview, other bands set to perform Nov. 16

BEMIDJI -- Wildview will perform their last show of the year at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW. Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests include: The Push from Minneapolis, Grime from Bismark, N.D. and Dearly Departed of Dilworth, Minn. The cost is $10 at the door, $8 for students with ID, children 10 and younger are free. All ages are welcome. A bar services provided by Brigid's Pub with food provided by C.K. Dudley's. For more information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/events/375667029793402/?ti=icl

Fiber Gathering Under the Pines event

GONVICK -- Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota will host a

Fiber Gathering Under the Pines from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gonvick Community Center, 107 Main St. The event is free and open to the public. Come learn to spin, learn about needle felting taught by Karen Stormo or just come to visit and see what all the fun with fiber is about, a release said.

The next Fiber Gathering Under the Pines will be held on Jan. 17.

The One Year One Garment Project is ongoing this year. The SSFC encourages anyone wanting to learn to make their own wearable fiber items to come to the Fiber Gathering Under the Pines events.

The One Year, One Garment Project promotes locally sourced materials handmade into garments of all kinds. Anyone can participate at any skill level. Each participant should decide on a garment or accessory they would like to make from natural fibers. Materials for the project should come from local producers, businesses and even your own closets. Garments can be knit, crocheted, woven, felted, sewn or otherwise handcrafted and do not need to be from new materials. Participants can also source old wool garments from local thrift stores or storage and upcycle them into new and interesting items for wear.

At the end of the fiber year, participants are encouraged to show off their garments at the 2020 Farm to Fiber Festival Fashion Show in October where admission is free.

For more information visit www.sheepcommunity.com , email sustainablesheep@gmail.com or call (218) 657-2502.

Tenth Avenue North to perform at Sanford Center



BEMIDJI -- Tenth Avenue North will perform at the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with their show “Decade The Halls.” Special guests Plumb and Land of Color will take attendees on a journey through the decades of Christmas that will include music, pageantry and time travel, a release said.

Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach and has been entertaining audiences since 2003. They picked up their first Dove award in 2009, when they brought home New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year, with their hit “By Your Side.”