Figuring It Out to perform at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- The band Figuring It Out will be the featured performers during Headwaters CoffeeHouse to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com .

Figuring It Out features the six oldest Abello children and their father, Andy. They recently showcased their talents at the Lake Itasca Family Music Festival this past summer, as the only Minnesota band to be featured on the main stage, a release said.

Their love of music and performance rings true as they weave Irish, folk and traditional genres into their bluegrass mix, the release said.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the CoffeeHouse offers a supportive and welcoming open-mic opportunity for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10 to 15 minute set. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. Coffeehouse fare will also be available for purchase. For more information, contact John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.

‘Bring Her Home’ exhibit on display at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- In conjunction with the “Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island” exhibit on display through Nov. 30 for National American Indian Heritage Month, Watermark Art Center will have a day of activities on Saturday, Nov. 2, designed to increase awareness of the #MMIW movement (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women).

At 10 a.m. “Being Lost” curator Angela Two Stars will deliver a one hour program designed to help children understand what it means to be missing.

From noon to 1 p.m., Angela Two Stars will lead a discussion of the #MMIW movement.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors may participate in a free, drop-in screen printing activity. BHH templates and T-shirts (limited availability) will be provided so participants can screen print supporting BHH themes. Attendees are welcome to bring their own shirts.

Admission is free to the galleries and these events. Donations accepted. Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit www.watermarkartcenter.org .

Senior Center to hold Fall Craft Show

BEMIDJI -- The Senior Creations Gift Shop, located in the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, welcomes area vendors to register for the upcoming Fall Craft Show to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Vendors do not need to be a Senior Citizen member to participate in the show.

If interested, call (218) 751-8836 and ask for the gift shop, or pick up the sign-up form at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW. The deadline for the vendor registration and payment is Friday, Nov. 8.

Also, used jewelry donations are being accepted for the Jewelry Sale held in conjunction with the Craft Show on Nov. 16. Donations can be dropped off at the Senior Creations Gift Shop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Watermark to hold pumpkin painting event

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host their annual pumpkin painting event, from 1 to 3 p.m., arrive by 2:30 p.m. to ensure completion, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. They will have pumpkins, paint, and embellishments for everyone to creative pumpkin transformations, a release said. Aprons will be available, however, they do suggest wearing paint clothes, the release said. No pre-registration, cost is $10 per family paid at the door.

Northern Town Hall to hold annual arts and crafts show

BEMIDJI -- The 10th Annual Fall Arts and Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Northern Town Hall, 445 Town Hall Road NW.

Local artists and crafters will feature functional wood, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, jewelry, handmade soaps, sewing, baskets, pottery, photography, wool felted miniatures, gift cards, baked goods, mittens, books signed by authors and more, a release said.

Coffee, hot apple cider and cookies will be served, the release said.

For questions, call Kathy Towley at (612) 219-3394 or (218) 333-3547.

Peck to present ‘Votes for Women, Ja!’

FOSSTON -- Jane Skinner Peck will present “Votes for Women, Ja!” at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Fosston Library and Arts Center, 403 Foss Ave. N. “Votes for Women, Ja!” is a one-woman theatrical presentation and lecture tracing the pivotal contributions of Nordic immigrant suffragists to voting rights in Minnesota.

Peck is a choreographer, historian, writer, and professor, whose own female Norwegian ancestors were involved in the struggle, a release said. Through ragtime dance, acting, slides, and story, audience members will be introduced to the development of feminine power and organizational skills in Nordic grandmothers as they fought for Minnesota women’s suffrage and other social needs, the release said. These stories form a unique chapter of Minnesota history and lift the lid off the quiet Nordic grandma image, the release said.

Author Christopher Ingraham to present Oct. 30

BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host author Christopher Ingrahm as he presents his book “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now,” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Grace Free Church, 703 Main Ave. N.

Ingraham made headlines when he wrote a national article declaring Red Lake County, Minnesota the “worst place to live in America.” When the community challenged him to visit their community, he flew to Minnesota for a surprising visit, a release said. He will share the story of how, impressed by the local’s warmth, humor and hospitality, he and his family decided to relocate to the town he had thought the worst in America, the release said. Books will be available for purchase after the program. For more information, contact Tamara Edevold, at (218) 694-2856.

Concordia Orchestra tour to perform at BSU

BEMIDJI -- The Concordia Orchestra from Concordia College in Moorhead, will present a joint concert with the Bemidji High School Concert Orchestra, directed by Seth Freundschuh, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex in the Main Theater, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE.

This concert is part of the orchestra’s 2019 regional tour which also includes stops in Alexandria, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Stillwater, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D. The Concordia Orchestra is a 66-member symphony orchestra that has earned national and international acclaim, a release said.

The 2019 Concordia Orchestra, conducted by director of orchestral activities, Kevin F.E. Sütterlin, will perform Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” “The Life of King David: Concerto for Marimba,” written by Concordia associate professor Russell Peterson and featuring faculty soloist Dr. David P. Eyler, professor of percussion and director of percussion studies, “Dances in the Canebrakes” by Florence B. Price,; and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” the release said.

For more information, email seth_freundschuh@isd31.net . The concert is open to the public free of charge.

Tenth Avenue North to perform at Sanford Center



BEMIDJI -- Tenth Avenue North will perform at the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with their show “Decade The Halls.” Special guests Plumb and Land of Color will take attendees on a journey through the decades of Christmas that will include music, pageantry and time travel, a release said.

Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach and has been entertaining audiences since 2003. They picked up their first Dove award in 2009, when they brought home New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year, with their hit “By Your Side.”

Tickets for “Decade The Halls” are on sale now. VIP tickets will be $55 and will include a meet and greet with Tenth Avenue North and the mascot for their Christmas concert, Kenneth The Yeti, as well as an exclusive poster that is being designed by the band. Other tickets are available for $22, $35 and $45. Tickets are available at the Sanford Center Ticket Office and at www.ticketmaster.com .

Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Grant available



BEMIDJI -- The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Grant is open to traditional and contemporary Native American artists in all arts disciplines residing in the following Minnesota counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, or Roseau.

This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities, a release said. Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org , and paper applications are available upon request. Application deadline is Friday, Nov. 1. The maximum award amount is $1,000. For questions or to request a paper copy of the application, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org .

Cultural Traditions in the Arts grant available



BEMIDJI -- Cultural Traditions in the Arts is a project-based grant open to non-profits, public and charter schools (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, local city, town, county government and tribal government entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor.

These grants support events and activities that represent the diverse ethnic and cultural arts traditions in the state by funding arts projects and programming specifically meant to build bridges between Minnesotans through arts and culture.

Eligible projects include arts festivals, engagement of guest artists, arts field trips, public art, arts workshops, exhibitions, presentations, and performances. Funded arts activities must be open to the general public and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties.

The application deadline is Nov. 1, with a maximum award of $3,000 with a 25% cash match for equipment purchases only. Earliest start date is Jan. 3, 2020.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org .