Gallery North will host a Holiday Boutique reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW. The Holiday Boutique will feature specific artwork handmade by Gallery North members. If you need a Secret Santa gift or a special gift for that special someone, stop by our open house reception. The featured artist will be Gallery North member Les Sanders. He started wood carving over 30 years ago and although largely self-taught, Sanders has taken a broad spectrum of carving courses, classes and seminars over the years, a release said. He often carves whimsical characters and houses and is especially talented at creating and carving split cedar flutes, the release said. He is an active member of the Northern Artists Association, Bemidji Carving Club, Mid-America Woodcarvers, and teaches carving and flute making at the North Country Arts & Crafts Workshop. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com .

Headwaters Music and Arts will host “Encore: Instruments Reimagined “ a group exhibit featuring the art of local artists and Headwaters supporters who donated their time to transform unusable musical instruments into surprising and innovative works of art, a release said. The initiatives raises funds for Headwaters with the goal to replace the art studio furnace and install an AC system. The public is invited to the opening celebration from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, when silent auction bidding will commence. There is no cost to attend. The work will be on display and the silent auction will stay open until Headwaters Northwoods Winter Concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. For more information, call (218) 444-5606.

Watermark Art Center will present the photography of Monika Lawrence and the opening reception for her exhibit “Beyond Whiteness” from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Lawrence will deliver a brief artist’s talk at 6 p.m. Her work captures people in their environment as well as people’s impact on the natural environment, a release said. “Beyond Whiteness” highlights the beauty and mystery in the monochromatic snowscapes of northern winters, the release said. The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 31. Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Bemidji Public Library the Library Wall at the Bemidji Public Library will be displaying and selling prints from local watercolor artist John Winter during the months of October and November. John Winter is an emerging artist from Bemidji. Winter is inspired by nature, with a history of working in park service for over 40 years, a release said. His primary subjects focus on nature, painting and recreation. The library is located at 509 America Ave. NW.

Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse will present “Beautify,” new works by ceramist Cyrus Swann, through the month of December. Merging media to create visual and spatial harmony, Swann makes a wide range of functional and experimental ceramic work, including bowls, bottles, groupings, sculpture and installations, a release said. A 2002 graduate of Bemidji State University in fine arts, Swann has been working clay professionally for 17 years and has established his studio in his home town of Pine River. His well-crafted pottery is intended for daily use and will last a lifetime, the release said. Watch Facebook for a reception/pottery sale at a later, as of yet undetermined date. The Wild Hare is located at 523 Minnesota Ave. NW. For more information, call (218) 444-5282 or visit wildharebistro.com.