Watermark to hold pumpkin painting event

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host their annual pumpkin painting event, from 1 to 3 p.m., arrive by 2:30 p.m. to ensure completion, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. They will have pumpkins, paint, and embellishments for everyone to creative pumpkin transformations, a release said. Aprons will be available, however, they do suggest wearing paint clothes, the release said. No pre-registration, cost is $10 per family paid at the door.

Northern Town Hall to hold annual arts and crafts show

BEMIDJI -- The 10th Annual Fall Arts and Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Northern Town Hall, 445 Town Hall Road NW.

Local artists and crafters will feature functional wood, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, jewelry, handmade soaps, sewing, baskets, pottery, photography, wool felted miniatures, gift cards, baked goods, mittens, books signed by authors and more, a release said.

Coffee, hot apple cider and cookies will be served, the release said.

For questions, call Kathy Towley at (612) 219-3394 or (218) 333-3547.

Peck to present ‘Votes for Women, Ja!’

FOSSTON -- Jane Skinner Peck will present “Votes for Women, Ja!” at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Fosston Library and Arts Center, 403 Foss Ave. N. “Votes for Women, Ja!” is a one-woman theatrical presentation and lecture tracing the pivotal contributions of Nordic immigrant suffragists to voting rights in Minnesota.

Peck is a choreographer, historian, writer, and professor, whose own female Norwegian ancestors were involved in the struggle, a release said. Through ragtime dance, acting, slides, and story, audience members will be introduced to the development of feminine power and organizational skills in Nordic grandmothers as they fought for Minnesota women’s suffrage and other social needs, the release said. These stories form a unique chapter of Minnesota history and lift the lid off the quiet Nordic grandma image, the release said.

Author Christopher Ingraham to present Oct. 30

BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host author Christopher Ingrahm as he presents his book “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now,” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Grace Free Church, 703 Main Ave. N.

Ingraham made headlines when he wrote a national article declaring Red Lake County, Minnesota the “worst place to live in America.” When the community challenged him to visit their community, he flew to Minnesota for a surprising visit, a release said. He will share the story of how, impressed by the local’s warmth, humor and hospitality, he and his family decided to relocate to the town he had thought the worst in America, the release said. Books will be available for purchase after the program. For more information, contact Tamara Edevold, at (218) 694-2856.

Concordia Orchestra tour to perform at BSU

BEMIDJI -- The Concordia Orchestra from Concordia College in Moorhead, will present a joint concert with the Bemidji High School Concert Orchestra, directed by Seth Freundschuh, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex in the Main Theater, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE.

This concert is part of the orchestra’s 2019 regional tour which also includes stops in Alexandria, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Stillwater, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D. The Concordia Orchestra is a 66-member symphony orchestra that has earned national and international acclaim, a release said.

The 2019 Concordia Orchestra, conducted by director of orchestral activities, Kevin F.E. Sütterlin, will perform Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” “The Life of King David: Concerto for Marimba,” written by Concordia associate professor Russell Peterson and featuring faculty soloist Dr. David P. Eyler, professor of percussion and director of percussion studies, “Dances in the Canebrakes” by Florence B. Price,; and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” the release said.

For more information, email seth_freundschuh@isd31.net . The concert is open to the public free of charge.

Fiddle Workshop Series at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host Michigan fiddler and step dancer Carrie Dlutkowski for a series of workshops Oct. 25-27. She will provide an overview of the history, style and repertoire of one of three styles of fiddle music: Scottish, French-Canadian and Metis.

Beginner to advanced fiddle players ages 12 to adult may attend one workshop or all four sessions. Participants will gain an appreciation of the rich cultural histories behind these musical styles and begin building a repertoire of tunes while exploring the stylistic nuances that make different kinds of fiddle music unique. Sunday's Step Dance workshop is open to all; it complements the fiddle workshops but does not require fiddle playing experience.

Scottish Fiddle Music: From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, cost is $25.

French-Canadian Fiddle Music: From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, cost is $25.

Métis Fiddle Music: From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, cost is $25.

Intro to Ottawa Valley Step Dancing: From 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, cost is $10.

Also, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Dlutkowski will be joined by Minnesota performers

Brian Miller and Norah Rendell, musicians and singers with strong backgrounds in Canadian music. Free will donation.

As a classical musician, Dlutkowski has performed in various solo, symphony orchestra and opera orchestra, music theaters and chamber ensemble settings, the release said. An accomplished folk musician, she has played in concerts, festivals, interpretive programs, for dances, and on the air, the release said.

Partial scholarships are available. Advance registration required at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/fiddle-workshop-series-with-carrie-dlutkowski or by calling (218) 444-5606.

Contra Dance on Oct. 19



BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Contra Dance is hosting a Community Contra Dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Nary School (25895 County Road 9). Come learn and dance to live music by the local musicians of Bemidji ContraBand, with calling by Wendy Greenberg, a release said.

Contra dancing is a lively, traditional social dance that originated in New England and is now done all over the United States. Everything is taught by the caller. No experience or partners necessary. Everyone young and old is welcome.

A free-will donation ($5 or $10) is suggested but not required. For more information, email bassoons@paulbunyan.net or find Bemidji Contra Dance on Facebook.

Tenth Avenue North to perform at Sanford Center



BEMIDJI -- Tenth Avenue North will perform at the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, with their show “Decade The Halls.” Special guests Plumb and Land of Color will take attendees on a journey through the decades of Christmas that will include music, pageantry and time travel, a release said.

Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach and has been entertaining audiences since 2003. They picked up their first Dove award in 2009, when they brought home New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year, with their hit “By Your Side.”

Tickets for “Decade The Halls” are on sale now. VIP tickets will be $55 and will include a meet and greet with Tenth Avenue North and the mascot for their Christmas concert, Kenneth The Yeti, as well as an exclusive poster that is being designed by the band. Other tickets are available for $22, $35 and $45. Tickets are available at the Sanford Center Ticket Office and at www.ticketmaster.com .

Headwaters to hold Fiddlin’ Around mini-workshop

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a mini-workshop for string players from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Fiddlin’ Around is a free opportunity for students ages 5-11 with any level of playing experience to bring their violin or fiddle and join fiddler and step dancer Carrie Dlutkowski as the group explores tunes that are adaptable and creative, a release said. Students will be able to take the tunes with them as they can be played alone or in a group, by people of any level of experience, and are meant to be crafted by the musicians themselves, the release said.

Students should be accompanied by a guardian. Adults are encouraged to bring a device for recordings, which can be useful in future practice.

With almost two decades of experience, Dlutkowski is a talented classical and folk musician with a focus on the development of Scottish, French-Canadian and Métis (Native/French/ Scottish) fiddle styles in the 18th century, the release said.

Space is limited to 20 youth participants. Pre-register by Monday, Oct. 18 online at headwatersschool@yahoo.com or by calling (218) 444-5606.

Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Grant available

BEMIDJI -- The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Grant is open to traditional and contemporary Native American artists in all arts disciplines residing in the following Minnesota counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, or Roseau.

This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities, a release said. Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org , and paper applications are available upon request. Application deadline is Friday, Nov. 1. The maximum award amount is $1,000. For questions or to request a paper copy of the application, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org .

Cultural Traditions in the Arts grant available



BEMIDJI -- Cultural Traditions in the Arts is a project-based grant open to non-profits, public and charter schools (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, local city, town, county government and tribal government entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor.

These grants support events and activities that represent the diverse ethnic and cultural arts traditions in the state by funding arts projects and programming specifically meant to build bridges between Minnesotans through arts and culture.

Eligible projects include arts festivals, engagement of guest artists, arts field trips, public art, arts workshops, exhibitions, presentations, and performances. Funded arts activities must be open to the general public and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties.

The application deadline is Nov. 1, with a maximum award of $3,000 with a 25% cash match for equipment purchases only. Earliest start date is Jan. 3, 2020.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org .