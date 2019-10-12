Fiddle Workshop Series at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host Michigan fiddler and step dancer Carrie Dlutkowski for a series of workshops Oct. 25-27. She will provide an overview of the history, style and repertoire of one of three styles of fiddle music: Scottish, French-Canadian and Metis.

Beginner to advanced fiddle players ages 12 to adult may attend one workshop or all four sessions. Participants will gain an appreciation of the rich cultural histories behind these musical styles and begin building a repertoire of tunes while exploring the stylistic nuances that make different kinds of fiddle music unique. Sunday's Step Dance workshop is open to all; it complements the fiddle workshops but does not require fiddle playing experience.

Scottish Fiddle Music: From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, cost is $25.

French-Canadian Fiddle Music: From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, cost is $25.

Métis Fiddle Music: From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, cost is $25.

Intro to Ottawa Valley Step Dancing: From 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, cost is $10.

Also, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Dlutkowski will be joined by Minnesota performers

Brian Miller and Norah Rendell, musicians and singers with strong backgrounds in Canadian music. Free will donation.

As a classical musician, Dlutkowski has performed in various solo, symphony orchestra and opera orchestra, music theaters and chamber ensemble settings, the release said. An accomplished folk musician, she has played in concerts, festivals, interpretive programs, for dances, and on the air, the release said.

Partial scholarships are available. Advance registration required at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/fiddle-workshop-series-with-carrie-dlutkowski or by calling (218) 444-5606.

Ryan Webber named conductor of HSO

BEMIDJI -- Ryan Webber, adjunct professor at BSU, has been named the new conductor of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra.

He has led a successful career working with bands and orchestras around the country, a release said. In addition to his work at BSU, he also conducts the Bemidji Area Community Band. Beyond his time on the podium, Webber is also known as a trombonist and educator. He has served as bass trombone in the Heartland Symphony since 2016, the release said.

The HSO will present its fall concert series, "Musique francaise" starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Little Falls High School in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium. They will present again at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Brainerd's Tornstrom Auditorium under the direction of conductor Ryan Webber. He will host "Conductor Chats" 45 minutes prior to each concert, discussing the plots behind the music, giving the audience members something to listen for.

Tickets are free to youth and students K-12, $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the door, by mail or online. Season tickets are also available. For more information about Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming season or to order tickets, visit www.heartlandsymphony.com .

Contra Dance on Oct. 19

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Contra Dance is hosting a Community Contra Dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Nary School (25895 County Road 9). Come learn and dance to live music by the local musicians of Bemidji ContraBand, with calling by Wendy Greenberg, a release said.

Contra dancing is a lively, traditional social dance that originated in New England and is now done all over the United States. Everything is taught by the caller. No experience or partners necessary. Everyone young and old is welcome.

A free-will donation ($5 or $10) is suggested but not required. For more information, email bassoons@paulbunyan.net or find Bemidji Contra Dance on Facebook.

Region 2 Arts Council to host arts funding sessions

RED LAKE -- Region 2 Arts Council staff will offer informational sessions in October about current grant opportunities for native artists seeking funding, and organizations looking to offer arts-focused projects, a release said. Current grant application deadlines are Nov. 1.

Region 2 staff will host an overview session in Bemidji from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N. Another session will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Four Directions Development, 23750 Hwy 1 E, in Red Lake. On Oct. 17 they will host another overview session from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club in Ponemah. For anyone interested in receiving further assistance with their application, Region 2 staff will return to Red Lake for a drop-in session from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Four Directions Development. The overview sessions serve as a good introduction to Region 2 Arts Council grants, provide an opportunity to ask questions and work on your application, and are a good refresher for those already familiar with Region 2 grant programs, the release said.

Highlights include:

Support around budgets and grant applications

Eligibility

Fitting your project to our funding

Working with fiscal sponsors

For questions and to learn more, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org or visit www.r2arts.org .

Tenth Avenue North to perform at Sanford Center

BEMIDJI -- Tenth Avenue North will perform at the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14,with their show “Decade The Halls.” Special guests Plumb and Land of Color will take attendees on a journey through the decades of Christmas that will include music, pageantry and time travel, a release said.

Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach and has been entertaining audiences since 2003. They picked up their first Dove award in 2009, when they brought home New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year, with their hit “By Your Side.”

Tickets for “Decade The Halls” are on sale now. VIP tickets will be $55 and will include a meet and greet with Tenth Avenue North and the mascot for their Christmas concert, Kenneth The Yeti, as well as an exclusive poster that is being designed by the band. Other tickets are available for $22, $35 and $45. Tickets are available at the Sanford Center Ticket Office and at www.ticketmaster.com .

Headwaters to hold Fiddlin’ Around mini-workshop

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a mini-workshop for string players from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Fiddlin’ Around is a free opportunity for students ages 5-11 with any level of playing experience to bring their violin or fiddle and join fiddler and step dancer Carrie Dlutkowski as the group explores tunes that are adaptable and creative, a release said. Students will be able to take the tunes with them as they can be played alone or in a group, by people of any level of experience, and are meant to be crafted by the musicians themselves, the release said.

Students should be accompanied by a guardian. Adults are encouraged to bring a device for recordings, which can be useful in future practice.

With almost two decades of experience, Dlutkowski is a talented classical and folk musician with a focus on the development of Scottish, French-Canadian and Métis (Native/French/ Scottish) fiddle styles in the 18th century, the release said.

Space is limited to 20 youth participants. Pre-register by Monday, Oct. 18 online at headwatersschool@yahoo.com or by calling (218) 444-5606.

Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Grant available

BEMIDJI -- The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Grant is open to traditional and contemporary Native American artists in all arts disciplines residing in the following Minnesota counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, or Roseau.

This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities, a release said. Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org , and paper applications are available upon request. Application deadline is Friday, Nov. 1. The maximum award amount is $1,000. For questions or to request a paper copy of the application, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org .

Mini Musician preschool program at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold Mini Musicians, an eight-session preschool program led by music teacher Leisa Bragg, from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Oct. 14 through Dec. 1, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The class is designed for children ages 3-5 and their guardians. It will be packed with singing, movement and dance, as children and adults explore the building blocks of music together through play and experimentation, a release said.

Bragg is an instructor of piano, voice and clarinet at Headwaters, with over 20 years of experience in Colorado as a public school band, choir and general music teacher, theater and church music director, and private lesson instructor.

Advance registration is required, there are limited number of spots available. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost is $100 per child ($90 for Headwaters members). Call (218) 444-5606 or visit https://headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Cultural Traditions in the Arts grant available

BEMIDJI -- Cultural Traditions in the Arts is a project-based grant open to non-profits, public and charter schools (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, local city, town, county government and tribal government entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor.

These grants support events and activities that represent the diverse ethnic and cultural arts traditions in the state by funding arts projects and programming specifically meant to build bridges between Minnesotans through arts and culture.

Eligible projects include arts festivals, engagement of guest artists, arts field trips, public art, arts workshops, exhibitions, presentations, and performances. Funded arts activities must be open to the general public and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties.

The application deadline is Nov. 1, with a maximum award of $3,000 with a 25% cash match for equipment purchases only. Earliest start date is Jan. 3, 2020.

Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org .

For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447; toll-free at (800) 275-5447; or via email at staff@r2arts.org .

Arts Learning Grant applications due Oct. 15

BEMIDJI -- Arts Learning grants are open to public and charter schools (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, and any nonprofits or groups with a fiscal sponsor providing quality arts education programming. These grants support high-quality arts education for Minnesotans of all ages to develop knowledge, skills and understanding of the arts, a release said. Funds can be used for artists-in-residence programs and educational performances, or to provide arts classes, camps or workshops. Funded arts activities must be open to the general public.

Maximum award of $6,000 with 20% cash match and 25% match for equipment purchases. Schools and community education programs can apply for up to $3,000 with no cash match.

All eligible projects must be arts learning-focused, have a strong community component, and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties, the release said.

The application deadline is Oct. 15. Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org .