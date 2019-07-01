August is always a hot month in Bemidji, and it's more than just the summer weather. There's the Dragon Boat Festival, and the Beltrami County Fair, to name just two of the events. But August also means summer is winding down, too, and we anticipate the return of students young and old to Bemidji. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught captured some of our favorite August images for this feature. But if summer is coming to a close, are we really anticipating cooler weather? That's to be determined.