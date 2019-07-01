Hoff receives Choral Excellence Award

BEMIDJI -- Wayne Hoff, long-time pianist and accompanist for the Bemidji area, recently received the Advocate for Choral Excellence Award from the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota at their annual Summer Dialogue Award and Recognition Banquet held at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.

Hoff was nominated by Patricia Mason, director of the Bemidji Master Chorale.

The ACE Award program was first established in 2008, and has recognized 78 noteworthy individuals or advocates within a geographic region for their outstanding contributions to the choral arts within their communities, a release said. Seven such advocates from all corners of the state were honored at the 2019 event.

Watermark to hold poetry, music presentation

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host a program of original poetry, music and art at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

A celebratory performance of “ITALIA Passeggiata,” a work of poetry by Carol Ann Russell accompanied by music composed by Paul Brandvik, performed by soloist Cory Renbarger, and will be on display in the original Folio letterpress broadside edition.

A prelude reception for the artists and special guest Paul Brandvik will begin at 7 p.m.

The limited edition features antique Italian fonts on handmade Fabriano paper, designed and illustrated by Jauneth Skinner, and published by The Quiet Crow Press.

“ITALIA Passeggiata,” written in 1997, presents Russell’s feelings and images she experienced as a poet in residence at the American Academy in Rome in 1997 and 2000.

Russell’s poem has been translated by Alessandro Carrera of New York University and Franco Nasi, officer of the Italian Cultural Institute and visiting professor of Italian literature at the University of Chicago.

The poem sequence, “Passeggiata,” which translates from Italian to “an afternoon walk,” was put to music by Brandvik and will be sung by Renbarger, a baritone soloist and BSU professor of music.

He will be accompanied by pianist Dan Will, a graduate of Concordia College and adjunct professor of music at BSU. The performance will be held in the main gallery of Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. The public is invited to the free program.

For more information, contact Lisa Seter at Watermark Art Center (218) 444-7570.

Bemidji Sings! winners to perform at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters CoffeeHouse kicks off a new season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The recent Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition winners will be this month’s featured performers.

Kari Grace, April Aylesworth, Charlotte Saxton and Susannah Carter emerged as winners of the recent Bemidji Sings! competition. Each advances to the state contest in Woodbury, Minn., this September.

Held on the first Friday of most months, the CoffeeHouse offers a supportive and welcoming open-mic opportunity for musicians and spoken-word performers. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10 to 15 minute set. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. The cost is $3 per person or $7 per family. Coffeehouse fare will be available.

Headwaters CoffeeHouse is a volunteer-led community event. For more information, contact John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.

BSU Talley Gallery to feature ‘linebyline’ art exhibit

BEMIDJI -- BSU’s Talley Gallery will begin its 2019-20 exhibition calendar with the “linebyline” art exhibit featuring selected works from the Lillie M. Kleven collection.

Kleven’s collection has been an educational resource for BSU students since the 1970s and has grown to more than 500 works by an array of artists, a release said. The “linebyline” exhibition will shine a spotlight on intricate works accomplished using simple drawing tools and techniques. Showcased artists include Gendron Jensen, Maki Haku, Dale DeArmond and others renowned for their use of line variations to create a visual story, the release said.

The gallery is located in Bridgeman Hall room 140 on the BSU campus It is barrier-free and open at no charge to the public. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

FCLAA to host Farm to Table with Amy Thielen

FOSSTON -- The Fosston Community Library and Arts Association will host its second annual Farm to Table fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Heritage Center, 910 Hilligoss Blvd. SE. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Chef and award-winning author Amy Thielen will be the guest speaker. Thielen is a chef, TV cook and two-time James Beard Award-winning writer from Park Rapids. In 1999, she and her husband Aaron moved to New York City where she worked for celebrated chefs such as David Bouley, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Daniel Boulud and Shea Gallante, a release said.

In 2008, Thielen and family moved back home to Park Rapids. She was the host of the James Beard-nominated Heartland Table on the Food Network, an instructional cooking show filmed in her rural kitchen. Her first cookbook “New Midwestern Table” was published in 2013 and won the James Beard Book Award for American Cooking.

A recovering professional chef, she now thinks of herself as a home cooking civilian and develops recipes to fit her own small-town limits, sticking with ingredients she can find at the local grocery store, in her garden or in the woods, the release said.

A meal will be prepared using Thielen’s recipes along with local farm-fresh foods. Tickets to the event are $100 and proceeds benefit the Fosston Arts Theater accessibility renovation.

Reserve a seat by visiting https://fclaa.org/farm-to-table-with-amy-thielen/farm-to-table-tickets or by calling Bonnie Stewart at (218) 280-9176.

Corcoran wins at Old Time Fiddle Championships

MOUNTAIN IRON -- The 38th annual Old Time Fiddle Championships were held in Mountain Iron on Aug. 3, where fiddlers of all ages competed for cash and prizes.

Sawyer Corcoran, 11, of Pinewood won several awards throughout the competition, including first place in the Junior-Junior Division, second place in the Non-Fiddle Division on the mandolin and second place in the Twin Fiddling category with Aaron Wilcox.

The event brings musicians together, providing them an opportunity for live performance and to grow as a musician through feedback from judges, a release said. The contest is certified by the National Old Time Fiddlers Association, which means the Minnesota State Champion fiddler qualifies to participate in the National Old Time Fiddle Championships in Weiser, Idaho, in June, the release said. For more information, visit www.mesabisymphonyorchestra.org/FiddleContest .

Gathering set for Northern Minnesota Songwriters

BEMIDJI -- The Northern Minnesota Songwriters (NMS) will gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at NLFX, 1319 Naylor Drive SE.

Attendees are welcome to bring a lunch and arrive early before the meeting begins. NLFX opens at 10 a.m. NMS gatherings are free of charge.

The topic for the September event will deal with Digital Audio Workstations. NMS member Paul Nye has worked with Logic Pro X and Garageband and will share some of what he’s learned, a release said. Attendees are also invited to share their knowledge, experiences, tips and hints.

The Northern Minnesota Songwriters group meets quarterly and offers the opportunity for songwriters to socialize, learn, share songs and support each other in polishing their writing skills, the release said. Songwriters at all levels are invited. At every meeting each songwriter attending is offered an opportunity to share an original song and receive supportive feedback.

For more information, contact Vicki at (218) 308-8611 or hpt.alto@gmail.com.

Farm to Fiber Festival set for Oct. 5-6

CLEARBROOK -- The annual Farm to Fiber Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Clearbrook City Hall, 200 Elm St. SW. The event is free and open to the public. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase.

Fiber artists will teach a wide range of workshops to help make fiber art and craft techniques accessible to everyone, a release said. Learn basic fiber art techniques or be challenged with more advanced fiber art workshops. Register in advance so the instructors can plan accordingly.

Many vendors will offer free demonstrations, including spinning techniques, wet felting, weaving and more, a release said.

There will be a fashion show at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Fiber artists and anyone with handmade clothing or accessories are invited to showcase their items. Artists can bring their own handmade wearable fiber art to enter or simply come and view the other entries. Entering items is free and the show is open to the public. Anyone planning to enter the show is asked to register by Saturday morning.

Workshop instructors include well-known Minnesota artists like Bruce Engebretson, Linda Johnson-Morke and Teresa Kukowski. Vendors include fiber farms, fiber artists, weavers and more.

The popular raffle will return this year, with a chance to win fiber art and other items while supporting local farmers, artists and the community. The raffle drawing will be held on Sunday afternoon.

For more information about the festival, to register for workshops or become a vendor, contact info@farmtofiberfestival.com, visit www.farmtofiberfestival.com or call (218) 657-2502.

Headwaters to hold after-school art clubs

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters will hold after-school art clubs for children in grades K-12 during the 2019-2020 school year.

Grades K - 2nd, Young Artist Club: This year-long club is an introduction to formal art instruction for children in kindergarten through second grade. Participants will explore basic art concepts through crafty art projects using various art forms. The group will get a feel for how to do art with a large group in an art room setting. Small snack and art supplies provided. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through May 5. Space is limited to the first 12 participants.

Grades 3rd - 6th, Headwaters Art Club: Explore art in the Headwaters Art Studio. Participants will learn from guest artists, explore local art on field trips and prepare art exhibits. Our goal is to provide an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere while offering high quality art instruction and mentorship. Early arrival supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. available for additional fee. Snack and art supplies provided. Held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 19 through May 7. Space is limited to first 15 participants.

Grades 7th - 12th, Teen Art Club: Participants will start with the basics and create work at their own pace, exploring concepts and skills through different projects. The group will work with watercolor, acrylic, clay, drawing and more. Participants will prepare exhibits, meet local artists and learn from guest instructors. This fun and informal setting is perfect for students looking for mentorship to grow as an artist. Snack and art supplies provided. Held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through May 5. Space is limited to first 15 participants.

For more information, contact headwatersschool@yahoo.com or (218) 444-5606, or visit: www.headwatersmusicandarts.org. Headwaters is located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

R2AC Artist Fellowship applications due Sept. 15

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Fellowship Program is seeking applications now through Sunday, Sept. 15. The program assists the region’s most talented artists in furthering and innovating their work by awarding financial support to fund creative time and/or arts experiences that facilitate depth and advancement in their art form, a release said.

This fellowship is intended for dedicated artists that have created a substantial independent body of work, have received recognition for their work through development, production or publishing opportunities, or awards, and whose work has been selected for solo exhibitions, commissions, presentations, readings or performances, the release said.

Two $6,000 awards will be granted yearly. The funds can be used for, but not limited to:

Exploring new directions or continuing work in progress.

Production costs, materials, or equipment.

Collaborative or community projects.

Travel, research or study to further artwork.

Applications are due by Sept.15 and are available online at www.r2arts.org.

For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org.

Arts Access Grant applications due Sept. 15

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is seeking applications for Arts Access Grants now through Sunday, Spet. 15. Arts Access Grants can support creation, production and presentation of high-quality arts activities, as well as projects that help overcome barriers to accessing high-quality arts activities and projects that help instill the arts into the community and public life in our region, a release said. Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties.

Maximum award of $6,000 (20 percent cash match required; 25 percent match on equipment purchases).

Applications are due by Sept. 15 and are available online at www.r2arts.org.

For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org.

BSO announces 2019-2020 season concert dates

BEMIDJI -- With their 80th season wrapped up, the Bemidji Symphony would like to thank the community for their participation and financial support.

Here is a look at the upcoming 2019-2020 Season entitled "Rhythms of Life."

Season Series:

Sunday, Sept. 29: "Heartbeat of the Orchestra" with cellist Anthony Arnone.

Sunday, Nov. 24: "Deep Pulses" with opera singer Tammy Hensrud.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: "Rhythms of the Season" with vocalist Brandon Box-Higdem.

Sunday, Feb. 16: "Big Screen Rhythms" featuring epic cinema selections.

Sunday, March 29: "Classical Swing" with saxophonist Scott Sandberg.

Sunday, May 17: "Across the Pond" featuring Pianist Gareth Cordery.

Annual mailers should arrive in mailboxes around the community shortly. Those who purchase season tickets prior to the Summer Pops concert, will get a complimentary ticket for the Aug. 3 "I've Got Rhythm" concert.

Order requests can be sent in via postal mail, or purchased online at: www.bemidjisymphony.org/tickets.

With the purchase of season tickets, patrons also have the opportunity to include a tax-deductible donation to the Bemidji Symphony. The average cost for one concert is $18,000 and tickets, program ad sales, and other fundraising doesn't raise enough. Give online anytime at: www.bemidjisymphony.org/individuals. Season ticket requests and donations can be mailed to: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, Box 3136, Bemidji, MN 56619.