New exhibits (reception times vary):

Gallery North will hold an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 featuring Showcase Artist Charles Alberti. His current collection of paintings titled "Thematic Painting to Music" focus on listening to a piece of music and then painting images and colors that come to mind, a release said. Sometimes he continues to play the same piece of music over and over as he paints. Other times he can listen once and the imagery stays with him as he paints. He generally paints 6 to 12 hours most days, the release said. All of the paintings use acrylics paints on canvas. Some are framed while others are on gallery canvas. In addition to the actual paintings, attendees will be able to pre-order and purchase large posters of any of the paintings in the exhibit. The artist will give a brief presentation at 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 310 Fourth St. NW. For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com.

First Lutheran Church's September and October art exhibit will feature photography by Joyce Kleven and woodcarvings by Dr. Jim Ghostley. There will be an open house from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N. Refreshments will be served. Kleven is a retired math teacher and loves taking pictures. Nature photography—especially birds—has become her particular passion. Her exhibit is called “Noticing Nature." Jim Ghostley, who passed away in May, was an active member of First Lutheran Church and the Bemidji community. He was a gifted wood carver and enjoyed participating in wood carving groups in Bemidji and Blackduck.

Butch Holden Studio will hold a garden party and gallery walk with open studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on on Friday Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7, at Butch Holden Studio, with a Friday evening reception and live music by Lou Samsa from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participating artists include Butch Holden Stoneware, Monica Hansmeyer - Seven Sisters Jewelry, and Gillian Bedford - Acrylic Painting.

Headwaters Music and Arts will host Harvest for the Senses, a group show featuring Friends of Headwaters. The exhibit will hang throughout the month and celebrates the launch of Headwaters fall programming. The curated exhibit features a variety of work including pottery, paintings and silk scarves. Featured artists include Headwaters volunteer Gillian Bedford; guitar Instructor Rolf Lund; art instructor Mary Therese; First City Singers member Dianne Roholt; pottery instructor Tom Daly; and Headwaters Marketing and Arts Program Coordinator Diamond Knispel. The public is invited to a free First Friday reception for the exhibit from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The reception will be followed by Headwaters CoffeeHouse at 7 p.m. In addition, the five artists' work will adorn the performance hall on Sept. 14, the date of Headwaters’ Make a Splash Fall Kick Off and Instructor Showcase. The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall Kick off is a free annual event inviting students and the general public to meet Headwaters music and art teachers, check out the music and arts programming, and tour the building. The kick-off is followed by a 4 p.m. show highlighting the talents of Headwaters music instructors.

Watermark Art Center in conjunction with Bemidji’s First Friday Art walk on Sept. 6, Marlon Davidson and Don Knudson, Shop 505’s September Featured Artists, join up for a two day “Meet and Greet” event at the Watermark. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about their process, talk to the artists and view an extensive collection of work. Many pieces not on display elsewhere will be for sale. Their collaborations are in collections across the country in public spaces and also in private homes. They vary in size from a few inches to several feet in width and height. The artists have been working together for decades after long careers producing their own work while they were living in the Twin Cities.

Continuing Exhibits, available during general operating hours:

Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse will present the exhibit of paintings by Maureen O’Brien through the month of September. Well known for her nature, landscape and wildlife paintings with a strong northern Minnesota influence, O’Brien is exhibiting new and past works. O’Brien works out of her Evergreen Farm Studio located near Solway. Most of her work is inspired directly by nature itself, much of which surrounds the studio. O’Brien has painted with acrylics on a number of mediums, including canvas, leather and wood. She is also an art teacher, with decades of experience working with students of all ages. The Wild Hare is located at 523 Minnesota Ave.

Dunn Brothers Coffee featured artist will be John Winter, an emerging artist from Bemidji. Winter is inspired by nature, with a history of working in park service for over 40 years. His primary subjects focus on nature, painting and recreation. View his paintings at Dunn Bros through September. Dunn Bros is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.