Around the Arts, Feb. 3

Tickets are $20 each. All current Bemidji State University students can attend for free. Tickets will be available at the door.

The ensemble formed during a 20-country tour with Prince and the New Power Generation between 1991—94 and has since recorded more than 60 album compilations with standout artists from around the world including Prince, Chaka Kahn and Aretha Franklin.

The BSU Department of Music began the Bemidji Concert Series in 2001 to reinforce Bemidji's reputation as a cultural center in northern Minnesota and to provide the Bemidji region with local access to world-class musical performances.

February art classes at Watermark

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center has announced their February art class schedule. This month's activities feature printmaking and fiber art.

Second Saturday Kids Art will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 9. This month's class will introduce young artists (ages 6+) to various types of printmaking, including creating their own foam printmaking plate, which they will then use to print Valentine cards. This class is $15/kid ($12 for Watermark members). Parents can drop their kids off and are not required to stay. Pre-register your child at watermarkartcenter.org.

Watermark's monthly Art Family Style class will be held Thursday, Feb. 21. This month, families will work together to create a fiber bowl made with yarn, fabric and paper remnants. This is a drop-in class; families can stop in any time between 5 to 6:30 p.m. to work on their project, no pre-registration required. Cost is $5 per family. The activity is inspired by the upcoming Creative Spirit Fiber Festival, which is co-sponsored by Watermark and Willow Wood Market.

Details for these events and more can be found at watermarkartcenter.org. The art center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Headwaters to hold paint and pottery classes

BEMIDJI—Headwaters Music & Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, will hold Paint & Sip and Pottery & Pints events, 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. For ages 21 and older; no art experience necessary.

Paint & Sip: Area artist Laura Schmeling will go through the steps of creating an original painting, offering tips and tricks. There will be a cash bar on campus from Brigid's Pub. Supplies are provided, advance registration required. Cost: $35 ($30 for Headwaters members). Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or online at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/paint-sip.

Pottery & Pints: Headwaters' resident potter Tom Daly will walk through the process of glazing two pottery pieces created by Daly, such as a beer mug or bowl. There will be a cash bar from Brigid's Pub. Advance registration required. Cost: $45 ($40 for Headwaters members). Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or online at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/pottery-pints.

Dates set for Warm Your Heart With a Little Art

BEMIDJI—Gallery North is has announced the class listings for the annual "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" month. The classes are free to participants and are offered by local Gallery North artists. Call or stop by Gallery North, 310 Fourth Street NW, to sign up for these classes.

Feb. 9: Intro to Watercolor, artist Marion Caroline, 1 to 4 p.m. Explore and practice a variety of techniques in watercolor. Ages 10 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 12: "More Birch" acrylic painting, artist Maureen O'Brien, 1 to 3 p.m. Students will use brush, palette knife, and a sponge to paint birch trees. Be sure to wear a painting shirt. Ages 14 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 15: Intro to Wood burning, artist Les Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Learn wood burning techniques to design a project basswood. Ages 12 and up. Limit 7 students.

Feb. 19: Unicorn Spit Sunset, artist Mary Morton, 2 to 3 p.m.

Feb. 21: Gift Tags, artist Kathy Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Design several unique gift tags using Micron pens and watercolor pencils. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 22: Carve a Puppy, artist Les Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Learn wood carving techniques to carve a small puppy in basswood. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 28: Beaded Suncatcher, artist Kathy Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Make a beaded suncatcher using wire wrapping techniques and embellish the piece with beads. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Gallery North to host creative cafe event

BEMIDJI—There will be a creative café event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Gallery North, 310 4th Street NW. Three artists will teach hands-on arts techniques.

Joan Dreyer will be teaching participants how to make a heart out of balsa wood shavings. Mary Morton will teach students how to experiment with Unicorn Spit on fabric. Jeannie Fenner will teach how to design a homemade Valentine's Day Card.

Classes are geared to ages 13 and up. Cost is $5.00 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

Creative Café activities are sponsored by Gallery North & Paul Bunyan Communications.

We "Heart" Headwaters event to be held Feb. 15

BEMIDJI—Headwaters Music & Arts celebrates the talents of their music instructors with their annual instructor showcase at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

With this year's theme of We "Heart" Headwaters, the show will be an informal evening of blues, bluegrass, jazz, classical and contemporary music performed on guitar, banjo, violin, cello, piano, sax, trombone, and trumpet as well as vocals.

Audience members can look forward to a five piano version of The Entertainer, and a jazz improv version of My Funny Valentine performed by Carolyn Towler (piano), John Konecne (sax), and Rolf Lund (electric guitar). Another highlight will be an original song composed by piano instructor, Carol Gall and performed with Annalise Aakhus. The line up will showcase even more performances offering a dynamic celebration of Headwaters instructors' individual styles.

The showcase will be emceed by Headwaters 2019 Board President, Tanja Bennett. There will be a silent auction with a "date night" basket with treats and refreshments, and a Brigid's Pub cash bar.

This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Cost to attend is $10 per person, or $5 for students and seniors 65 and older. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling (218) 444-5606 or at headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Annual Sustainable Sheep event set for Feb. 16

CLEARBROOK—The 5th Annual Small Scale Sustainable Sheep Event will take place 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, at Clearbrook City Hall, 200 Elm St. This event provides information for those interested in raising sheep or fiber sustainably and connects them with consumers interested in purchasing local products. This year's events include a question-and-answer style panel of small fiber farmers who will share their experiences producing and selling fiber-related products. Cost is $20/person, $30/couple, or $15 for SSFC members. Lunch is included. Pay at the door. Must pre-register by Feb. 9. Anyone with fiber or livestock-related business that would like to set up a vendor booth is welcome to at no extra cost, must register in advance and provide a MN ST-19 form. Pre-Register by emailing sustainablesheep@gmail.com or call (218) 657-2502. For more information visit www.sheepcommunity.com.

Sponsored by the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota (SSFC).

Registration open for Creative Spirit Fiber Festival

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center and Willow Wood Market present the sixth annual Creative Spirit Fiber Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, (classes only) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Registration for Friday evening classes opens Sunday, Jan. 20. Participants of all ages are invited to learn hardanger with Roz Watnemo, cavandoli with Karen-lisa Forbes, knitting with Liz Towers, quilling with Cari Tabor and rug hooking with Bonnie Lundorff. Pre-registration for Friday is required. Space is limited, so register soon by contacting Bonnie at (218) 759-2310 or bonnie@willowwoodmarketdesigns.com. Friday classes are $20/person and includes admission to Saturday's festival. Additional materials fees may apply.

For Saturday there is a $10 admission, which includes a vendor market filled with fiber-related items, mini classes taught by experienced instructors, coffee and homemade treats, door prizes, demos, hands-on learning opportunities and trunk shows. Lunch will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the Calvary Lutheran Church Youth mission trip.

Featured presenters on Saturday will be Quilt Historian and Appraiser, Sue Harmon, presenting "A Quilt Walk" - a trunk show highlighting quilts from the 1800s to present, and Fiber Artist, Karen E. Goulet, presenting a trunk show on the history of Star Quilts in Native American culture.

No registration needed for Saturday classes, they are first come, first serve. The knitting lounge will also be open throughout the day; bring a current project to work on in a comfortable atmosphere.

For more information visit www.willowwoodmarketdesigns.com or watermarkartcenter.org.

Fosston Library seeks art show submissions

FOSSTON—The Fosston Community Library Arts Association will hold a juried art show in March, with a submission deadline of Friday, Feb. 22. All artists are invited to enter. The entry fee is $10 per artist with a limit of one submission each. To submit an art piece, please contact: Michael McColl at mccoll.m@gmail.com, Jason Steinbrenner at jsteinbrenner@gmail.com, or Barbara Johnson Barbara@nwmnhra.org.

BSU to hold Arts of the Earth Festival

BEMIDJI—The Arts of the Earth Festival will be held on April 27 and 28, at Bemidji State University, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE. This is a family-friendly event to celebrate art, honor Mother Earth, and inspire community, with colorful art displays, workshops, live music, dancing, and vendors. To apply for a vendor booth, email Erika Bailey-Johnson at erika.bailey-johnson@bemidjistate.edu. Applications are due by Feb. 25.