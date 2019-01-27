Around the Arts, Jan. 27

JazzFest is an annual event that brings together jazz bands from around the region to share their music and learn from talented guests. This year's ensembles are from Minnesota high schools and Canadian universities. Each jazz band will be given an hour on stage to perform and work with the special guests, who will rehearse with them and give personalized performance tips.

"Usually, we have guest artists who are performers. Alan is more of a writer and teacher, however, so he is going to be great for the high school bands," Scott Guidry, assistant professor of music and director of bands at BSU, said in a release. "Mike is a lead player, which means he plays all of the high notes. He is very powerful. It will be awesome hearing him play with BSU's Blue Ice Jazz Band."

Along with performances, there will be different workshops and clinics that students are invited to attend throughout the two-day event. Both Baylock and Williams will also host an hour-long masterclass tailored to their specialty.

Feb. 1: An open rehearsal will begin at 7 p.m. with the Blue Ice Jazz Band and the guest artists.

Feb. 2: Williams will host a clinic at 10 a.m. and Baylock's clinic will be at 4 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., there will be a featured performance by Bemidji State's Blue Ice Jazz Band. Baylock will lead and write custom pieces for Blue Ice as they play alongside Williams.

All of the daytime events are free and open to the public. The evening concerts will be in the Main Theatre of the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex and tickets will be sold at the door for $10. BSU and NTC students are admitted free with a valid student ID. Both concerts are expected to sell out; anyone interested in attending either of the evening performances is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at the BSU Department of Music.

Headwaters open-mic CoffeeHouse set for Feb. 1

BEMIDJI—Kristi Miller takes the stage as host of the Headwaters Open-Mic CoffeeHouse, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave NW. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.

A long-time regular on the local music scene, Miller "loves a good jam," and hopes to get a group together towards the end of the night. "I plan to ask some musicians who don't normally attend the CoffeeHouse," said Miller in a release. "I am looking forward to hearing them play."

Held on the first Friday of most months, Headwaters Open-mic CoffeeHouse features music and spoken word performance in a family friendly environment. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10 to 15 minute set. Cost is $3/person or $7/family. CoffeeHouse fare is provided by Cabin Coffee House & Cafe.

Headwaters Open-Mic CoffeeHouse is a volunteer-led community event. Contact John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845 for more information.

Arrowsmith DeCoux to perform at Storytelling Series

BAGLEY—Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux, will be performing at Farm by the Lake's Storytelling Series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Bagley Public Library, 79 Spencer Ave. SW. This event is free and open to the public. She will draw on her background in theatre to tell imaginative folktales.

"I care deeply about being awake, being connected, being a reflection of the beauty of life. Being a channel for story is my job. Devotion is my job," Arrowsmith DeCoux said in a release. "I love giving myself over to another world—one that is real, but not visible or tangible in the same way everyday life is." She is the author of two books: "The Marvelous Imagination of Katie Addams," her debut young adult novel which Kevin Kling called "a fantastic book," and a picture book called "The Sock Goblin."

The series is free and open to the public. Here is the schedule:

• Today, Jan. 27—Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux

• Feb. 10—Louis Alemayehu

• Feb. 24—Free writing workshop from 3-6 p.m. with Wendell Affield titled "Reawakening Memory through our Senses."

• March 10—Chad Filley

• March 24—Paulette Friday

For more information, go to farmbythelake.org or call 218-694-2084

BSU to hold Arts of the Earth Festival

BEMIDJI—The Arts of the Earth Festival will be held on April 27 and 28, at Bemidji State University, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE. This is a family-friendly event to celebrate art, honor Mother Earth, and inspire community, with colorful art displays, workshops, live music, dancing, and vendors. To apply for a vendor booth, email Erika Bailey-Johnson at erika.bailey-johnson@bemidjistate.edu. Applications are due by Feb. 25.

Headwaters to hold paint and pottery classes

BEMIDJI—Headwaters Music & Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW, will hold Paint & Sip and Pottery & Pints events, 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. For ages 21 and older; no art experience necessary.

Paint & Sip: Area artist Laura Schmeling will go through the steps of creating an original painting, offering tips and tricks. There will be a cash bar on campus from Brigid's Pub. Supplies are provided, advance registration required. Cost: $35 ($30 for Headwaters members). Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or online at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/paint-sip.

Pottery & Pints: Headwaters' resident potter Tom Daly will walk through the process of glazing two pottery pieces created by Daly, such as a beer mug or bowl. There will be a cash bar from Brigid's Pub. Advance registration required. Cost: $45 ($40 for Headwaters members). Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or online at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/product/pottery-pints.

Hornheads to perform at BHS on Feb. 4

BEMIDJI—Bemidji State University will continue it's 2018-19 Bemidji Concert Series with a performance by Hornheads, an internationally renowned jazz-funk horn ensemble, on 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium, 2900 Division St. W.

Tickets are $20 each. All current Bemidji State University students can attend for free. Tickets will be available at the door.

The ensemble formed during a 20-country tour with Prince and the New Power Generation between 1991—94 and has since recorded more than 60 album compilations with standout artists from around the world including Prince, Chaka Kahn and Aretha Franklin.

The BSU Department of Music began the Bemidji Concert Series in 2001 to reinforce Bemidji's reputation as a cultural center in northern Minnesota and to provide the Bemidji region with local access to world-class musical performances.

Dates set for Warm Your Heart With a Little Art

BEMIDJI—Gallery North is has announced the class listings for the annual "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" month. The classes are free to participants and are offered by local Gallery North artists. Call or stop by Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW, to sign up for these classes.

Feb. 9: Intro to Watercolor, artist Marion Caroline, 1 to 4 p.m. Explore and practice a variety of techniques in watercolor. Ages 10 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 12: "More Birch" acrylic painting, artist Maureen O'Brien, 1 to 3 p.m. Students will use brush, palette knife, and a sponge to paint birch trees. Be sure to wear a painting shirt. Ages 14 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 15: Intro to Wood burning, artist Les Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Learn wood burning techniques to design a project basswood. Ages 12 and up. Limit 7 students.

Feb. 19: Unicorn Spit Sunset, artist Mary Morton, 2 to 3 p.m.

Feb. 21: Gift Tags, artist Kathy Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Design several unique gift tags using Micron pens and watercolor pencils. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 22: Carve a Puppy, artist Les Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Learn wood carving techniques to carve a small puppy in basswood. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

Feb. 28: Beaded Suncatcher, artist Kathy Sanders, 1 to 3 p.m. Make a beaded suncatcher using wire wrapping techniques and embellish the piece with beads. Ages 12 and up. Limit 8 students.

We "Heart" Headwaters event to be held Feb. 15

BEMIDJI—Headwaters Music & Arts celebrates the talents of their music instructors with their annual instructor showcase at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

With this year's theme of We "Heart" Headwaters, the show will be an informal evening of blues, bluegrass, jazz, classical and contemporary music performed on guitar, banjo, violin, cello, piano, sax, trombone, and trumpet as well as vocals.

Audience members can look forward to a five piano version of "The Entertainer," and a jazz improv version of My Funny Valentine performed by Carolyn Towler (piano), John Konecne (sax), and Rolf Lund (electric guitar). Another highlight will be an original song composed by piano instructor, Carol Gall and performed with Annalise Aakhus. The lineup will showcase performances offering a dynamic celebration of Headwaters instructors' individual styles.

The showcase will be emceed by Headwaters 2019 Board President Tanja Bennett. There will be a silent auction with a "date night" basket with treats and refreshments, and a Brigid's Pub cash bar.

This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Cost to attend is $10 per person, or $5 for students and seniors 65 and older. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling (218) 444-5606 or at headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Annual Sustainable Sheep event set for Feb. 16

CLEARBROOK—The 5th Annual Small Scale Sustainable Sheep Event will take place 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, at Clearbrook City Hall, 200 Elm St. This event provides information for those interested in raising sheep or fiber sustainably and connects them with consumers interested in purchasing local products. This year's events include a question-and-answer style panel of small fiber farmers who will share their experiences producing and selling fiber-related products. Cost is $20/person, $30/couple, or $15 for SSFC members. Lunch is included. Pay at the door. Must pre-register by Feb. 9. Anyone with fiber or livestock-related business that would like to set up a vendor booth is welcome to at no extra cost, must register in advance and provide a MN ST-19 form. Pre-Register by emailing sustainablesheep@gmail.com or call (218) 657-2502. For more information visit www.sheepcommunity.com.

Sponsored by the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota (SSFC).

Registration open for Creative Spirit Fiber Festival

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center and Willow Wood Market present the sixth annual Creative Spirit Fiber Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, (classes only) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Registration for Friday evening classes opens Sunday, Jan. 20. Participants of all ages are invited to learn hardanger with Roz Watnemo, cavandoli with Karen-lisa Forbes, knitting with Liz Towers, quilling with Cari Tabor and rug hooking with Bonnie Lundorff. Pre-registration for Friday is required. Space is limited, so register soon by contacting Bonnie at (218) 759-2310 or bonnie@willowwoodmarketdesigns.com. Friday classes are $20/person and includes admission to Saturday's festival. Additional materials fees may apply.

For Saturday there is a $10 admission, which includes a vendor market filled with fiber-related items, mini classes taught by experienced instructors, coffee and homemade treats, door prizes, demos, hands-on learning opportunities and trunk shows. Lunch will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the Calvary Lutheran Church Youth mission trip.

Featured presenters on Saturday will be Quilt Historian and Appraiser, Sue Harmon, presenting "A Quilt Walk" - a trunk show highlighting quilts from the 1800s to present, and Fiber Artist, Karen E. Goulet, presenting a trunk show on the history of Star Quilts in Native American culture.

No registration needed for Saturday classes, they are first come, first serve. The knitting lounge will also be open throughout the day; bring a current project to work on in a comfortable atmosphere.

For more information visit www.willowwoodmarketdesigns.com or watermarkartcenter.org.