First Friday events scheduled Feb. 1

Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse hosts the opening of an exhibit by visual artist and 2017-2018 Region 2 Artist Fellow Kelli Lien. She exhibit a new body of work, including both watercolor and collage, at Wild Hare during February and March. A meet the artist event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 1. Lien will demonstrate some of the techniques used in her collages.This activity is made possible, in part, by a Region 2 Arts Council Artist Fellowship with funding from the McKnight Foundation.Wild Hare is located at 523 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center will host an art market from 3:30-7 p.m. on Feb. 1. View a variety of work by 13 artists. There will be birch bark items, acrylic canvas painting, quill work, bead work, one-of-a-kind stitched purses, black ash baskets, baby star quilts, woodland folk painted items and more. A light supper will be available for purchase. NWICDC is located at 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

Headwaters Music & Arts will host the art of Ronald Kettle for the month of February. This show, titled "Centuries Past," is an exhibit of seven original paintings featuring the ruins of Gothic places of worship from the 14th to 16th centuries. Kettle, originally from White Earth, started painting when he was young. He took a break from his art for a while but picked up the paintbrush again in recent years. He has taken classes and exhibited in the Twin Cities area, as well as Hibbing and Duluth. There will be an opening reception with Kettle from 4-6 p.m. on Feb 1. The exhibit will be up in the Headwaters Recital Hall through the end of the February. Headwaters Music is located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Ravenrock Jewelry will be featuring "Places," a series of contemporary landscape oil paintings by Sarah Peterson. Peterson sees herself as an evolving artist. She does not limit herself to one medium or style, but finds that nature is most often the inspiration behind her work. She is presently engaged in contemporary/abstract painting. Her focus on color and texture to capture the essence of her subject matter has resulted in a unique style that invites the viewer to tap into their own imagination while interpreting each work. Peterson was born in Minnesota and attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, completing a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Art Education in 1998. While at MSUM, Peterson concentrated primarily on ceramic sculpture and drawing. She taught drawing, painting and ceramics at the Creative Arts Studio in Fargo before moving back to her hometown of Bemidji. An opening reception for "Places" will be held from 5-7 on Feb. 1. Ravenrock is located at 313 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Watermark Art Center will host an artist reception for the photography exhibit "On Native Land," featuring work by Joseph Allen (Rosebud Sioux), Manidoikwe Devlin (St. Croix Nation), David Manuel (Red Lake Nation) and E. Jourdain Jr. (Red Lake Nation). This exhibit uses multiple perspectives to celebrate the diversity and importance of land to Indigenous communities. In addition to the featured artists, a photo collage is included in the exhibit with work submitted by the general public via social media. Learn more about how you can submit photos to the collage on watermarkartcenter.org. Join Watermark for the artist reception from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 1, with an Artist Talk at 6. Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Continuing exhibits (available general operating hours)

Dunn Brothers Coffee will feature the photography of Elise Heisler. Heisler is a travel photographer whose work captures beauty, history and culture. The exhibit at Dunn Brothers features images taken in Italy and Switzerland. Dunn Brothers is located at 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE and is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Neilson Place features the photography of Bob Panther. View the work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Neilson Place is located on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne St. NW.