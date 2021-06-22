MINNEAPOLIS — Former U.S. Sen. Al Franken is hitting the road for an outing dubbed “Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.”

It’s booked at Minneapolis’ Pantages Theatre on Oct. 2. Tickets are priced from $94 to $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, through Ticketmaster. It will be the third stop on a 15-date tour that runs through mid-December.

Franken, 70, was born in New York City, but his family moved to Minnesota when he was 4. He graduated from the Blake School in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1973. He began performing as a teenager with his friend and writing partner Tom Davis.

The pair were recruited as two of the original writers for “Saturday Night Live” in 1975. Franken went on to win five Emmy Awards for his work on the show, where he spent a total of 15 seasons. In 1996, Franken published his first of a handful of best-selling books, “Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations.”

Franken served Minnesota in the U.S. Senate from 2009 to 2018, when he resigned after eight women made various allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior, several of which involved Franken groping them during photo-ops.

He currently hosts “The Al Franken Show” on SiriusXM on Saturday mornings and also hosts a weekly podcast.