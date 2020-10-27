BEMIDJI -- “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” a Native American film based on the Minnesota Book Award winning novel by former Bemidjian Kent Nerburn, returns to Bemidji for a week of special encore screenings beginning Friday, Oct. 30, at the Bemidji Theatre.

The film’s journey began in Bemidji, one of the first cities to debut the film in 2017. The Scottish director, Steven Lewis Simpson deliberately kept the openings exclusive to special, regional markets like Bemidji. Nerburn wrote the novel while living in Bemidji. The film is an adaptation of his book, which tells the story of a white American writer, a Native elder and a road trip through Indian country.

Since its opening, the film has continued to steadily roll out throughout the nation, playing in approximately 500 theaters and alternative venues predominantly within states that make up 15% of the North American market. The film is being shown in nine Minnesota cities starting this week.

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” features an amazing performance by elder Dave Bald Eagle who was 95 years old during the time of filming. He died at 97 before the film was released.

The film was audience financed, with 18 days of shooting and a small crew. It has had a longer theatrical run than any other U.S. film released in the past decade. It has become the most popular non-Hollywood Native American film in years.

Dave Bald Eagle was left for dead during D-Day. Co-star Christopher Sweeney was awarded the Silver Star from the Gulf War. Yet it was co-star Richard Ray Whitman (who was never in the military) who spent the most days under fire during the 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973 where the government fired hundreds of thousands of bullets at American Indian Movement activists. Bald Eagle had relatives at the infamous Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890. The film's climax was filmed at Wounded Knee.

For ticket information and showtimes, call the Bemidji Theatre at (218) 759-0324.