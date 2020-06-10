MAHNOMEN -- Shooting Star Casino will celebrate the reopening of the Mahnomen and Bagley locations with a performance from Slamabama at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 19, in the Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen.

In addition to the Mustang Lounge reopening, Mahnomen’s Smoke BBQ & Brew, Mino Wiisini Deli and Eagles Landing Bar, as well as the Gift Shop and RV Park will be available to guests, a release said. The hotel will also resume operations with limited occupancy.

Bagley’s Little Dipper Bar and Grill also will reopen. Slot machines and table games are available in Mahnomen and slot machines are available in Bagley. All gaming is set up to encourage social distancing.

“We’re making our reopening a special event for those who can join us,” Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino, said in the release. “While guest safety is our main concern, our team members want to express our excitement in welcoming guests back to both of our locations.”

Prior to the performance, entrances will be monitored and both guests and employees will be screened upon entering, including a temperature check. All guests must provide a photo ID.

Guests are encouraged to wear their own masks however, Shooting Star does have masks available if a guest needs one. Sanitation stations are available, and staff will frequently clean and sanitize high-touch areas during operating hours. Deep cleanings will be conducted after hours at both Mahnomen and Bagley locations.

For more information about the performance, visit the Mustang Lounge page. Venue and restriction changes will be posted to Shooting Star’s Community Newsroom on the website.