Giving up on your dreams and letting go of something you love is immensely difficult, as this movie very thoroughly shows.

Shot in South Dakota, "The Rider" tells the story of Brady Blackburn (played by Brady Jandreau), a young man recovering from a horrific injury he suffered during a rodeo event. The movie picks up with Brady, just recently able to take the bandage off of where doctors had to operate and insert a metal plate in his head.

With his biggest passion in life stripped from him, Brady is unsure of what to do next. He lives in poverty with his mostly absent father and sister, Lilly (Lilly Jandreau), who has autism. The movie follows Brady as he navigates life, now that one of the things he loves most and his main source of income, is gone.

"The Rider" is a deeply intimate portrait of loss. It's a somber, melancholic work of art, put together very nicely by director Chloe Zhao. Not only does the audience get to see the impacts of the head injury on Brady's life, but the ripple effects on those around him, too.

As it does so, the movie explores themes ranging from poverty in rural America, to how some athletes are driven to push through severe injuries. These aspects make much of "The Rider" quite engrossing to watch.

With that said, the movie, at times, does meander just a bit too much. It is also just a bit too long, and maybe could've been trimmed some.

However, the film is still a great experience to watch, partly thanks to the lead performance. Despite having very limited acting experience, Brady Jandreau convincingly portrays the suffering he's going through and inner turmoil he's facing because of his situation. It's an impressive performance.

Admittedly, the cast as a whole here are amateurs, as many of them have rather limited experience. However, this is a minor detraction, as everyone in front of the camera put a lot of passion into this project.

Behind the camera was cinematographer Joshua James Richards, and he did phenomenal work that was rightfully honored during that year's award season. Whether it was more intimate character moments or sweeping shots of the South Dakota landscape, "The Rider" is a beautiful film to look at.

This is a really solid, low budget, independent movie to check out. It's a well-made, emotionally charged feature. 4 out of 5.