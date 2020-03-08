BEMIDJI -- The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band will take their "Fire on the Mountain" tour to the Sanford Center on Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13.

The tour will make 35 stops between April 23 to Nov. 7 with the show in Bemidji opening at 7 p.m., a release from the Sanford Center said. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Ticket prices are set at $49, $61 and $81.

The Charlie Daniels Band's signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” became a platinum single, topping both country and pop charts, winning a Grammy and three CMA awards, the release said. Daniels was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

The Marshall Tucker Band was formed nearly 50 years ago, the release said. Besides “Fire on the Mountain,” the band’s hits have included “Heard It in a Love Song” and “Can’t You See.”

Tickets are available at the Sanford Center box office and at ticketmaster.com.