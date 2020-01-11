ONALASKA, Wis. -- Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive group came away with plenty of hardware Saturday at the Onalaska Show Choir Classic. Vocalmotive, in its 25th year at BHS, was named grand champion and also won trophies for best band, best costumes and best choreography. Bemidji's Louis Saxton also was named best male vocalist.

It was the first of five competitions for Vocalmotive this season. The group will compete Feb. 1 at Bloomington Kennedy, Feb. 15 at Waconia, Feb. 22 at Hastings and March 7 at Totino Grace in Fridley.

Next up for Vocalmotive are the annual dinner shows to be held at BHS on Jan. 24-26.

The season will officially conclude with a guest performance by Sound Exchange on March 13-14.