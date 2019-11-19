BEMIDJI -- Trampled by Turtles, a six-piece bluegrass/folk-rock band from Duluth performed at the Sanford Event Center on Friday, Nov. 15, along with Frankie Lee.

It was the band’s second appearance at the Sanford Center., as they previously performed here in March of 2014. It was part of a three-day, three-stop fall tour that included concerts in St. Cloud and Mankato.

Trampled by Turtles hail from Duluth, where front man Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. He began piecing together a band taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk and other genres. He filled his lineup with fiddler Ryan Young (who had previously played drums in a speed metal act), bassist Tim Saxhaug, mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll. Together the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock and roll as bluegrass, a release said.

Frankie Lee, a singer-songwriter from Minneapolis, opened for Trampled by Turtles.